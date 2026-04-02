IPL 2026 points table: Updated standings after KKR vs SRH match result
Currently, the IPL points table is tightly contested. Rajasthan Royals top the table, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced another defeat in their 2nd game of IPL 2026, this time by the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who beat the hosts by 65 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens. With this win, Ishan Kishan and co. claimed their first points of the season and gain an early advantage in the standings. Who is on top after 1st set of matches?
Currently, the IPL points table is tightly contested. Rajasthan Royals top the table, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Delhi Capitals occupy third place due to their superior net run rate. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings complete the top five after their recent victories. With multiple teams level on points, every win is crucial to climbing the standings.
Early-season matches like KKR vs SRH are pivotal, as teams aim to not only register points but also improve their net run rate, which could prove decisive in the playoff race. A win today not only boosts morale but also helps SRH make an immediate impact on the table, setting the tone for their IPL 2026 campaign. IPL 2026 Match 6, KKR vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING
|IPL 2026 updated points table (After KKR vs SRH on April 2)
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|RR
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4.171
|2
|RCB
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.907
|3
|DC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.397
|4
|MI
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.687
|5
|PBKS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.509
|6
|SRH
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-2.907
|7
|GT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.509
|8
|LSG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.397
|9
|KKR
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.687
|10
|CSK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.171
Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here
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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings Punjab Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Rajasthan Royals Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals
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First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 11:05 PM IST