IPL 2026 points table: Updated standings after KKR vs SRH match result

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced another defeat in their 2nd game of IPL 2026, this time by the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who beat the hosts by 65 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens. With this win, Ishan Kishan and co. claimed their first points of the season and gain an early advantage in the standings. Who is on top after 1st set of matches?

Currently, the IPL points table is tightly contested. Rajasthan Royals top the table, followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while Delhi Capitals occupy third place due to their superior net run rate. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings complete the top five after their recent victories. With multiple teams level on points, every win is crucial to climbing the standings.