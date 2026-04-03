When I was down, Dinesh Karthik told me to take a break: Jitesh Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vice-captain Jitesh Sharma thanked former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for helping him during an emotionally difficult phase where he took some time off from the game after his father's demise.

Jitesh said Karthik encouraged him to step away briefly and recover emotionally after his father passed away in February this year.

"DK anna asked me to take a break, put the bat away for a while and spend time with my family and friends. That helped me reset," Jitesh said in a RCB podcast.

Jitesh had spoken extensively to PTI last month about how priorities changed in his life briefly after his father's passing and that he was able to spend the last few days by his bed-side.

Jitesh had played a massive role in RCB's maiden IPL triumph last year during which Karthik had also contributed as a batting coach and mentor.

"A lot of the credit for my growth goes to DK 'anna'. He helped me understand my game better, use my strengths properly and improve mentally," he said.

On returning to the RCB set-up after a difficult phase, Jitesh said entering the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had a healing effect on him.

"When I walked back into Chinnaswamy and saw the red and blue again, I felt reborn. Being back in that environment made me feel like myself again." On his batting approach, Jitesh said he has simplified everything to one core thought. "For me, it comes down to one thing: watch the ball. If you are present and watching the ball well, everything else takes care of itself," he said.

Jitesh now sees himself as a multi-dimensional cricketer. "I do not see myself only as a wicketkeeper now. I see myself as a finisher and a fielder as well. My job is to find a way into the team, whatever role that requires." On missing out on India selection for the T20 World Cup, Jitesh said his ultimate goal remains getting back the India jersey.

"Playing for India is still the ultimate goal. I felt I did my part, so I have no regrets. Now it is about staying ready and finding the next opportunity," the 32-year-old said.

He also spoke about how leadership brings the best out of him. "I have always enjoyed leadership. When you lead, you stop thinking only about yourself and start thinking about how to bring the best out of others. That has always helped me grow.