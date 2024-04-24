IPL 2024 points table: CSK, DC, GT rankings; Orange and purple cap holders

Gujarat Titans (GT) have a chance to move to the fifth position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 if they win their match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 24 (Wednesday). However, the fifth position is the best Gujarat can achieve after DC vs GT's match courtesy of their inferior Net Run Rate of (-) 1.055.

Meanwhile, DC have a chance to replace Gujarat Titans at sixth position on IPL 2024 leaderboard if they manage to win today's match.



Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to the fifth position on the IPL 2024 team rankings after they faced second successive defeat from the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who jumped to fourth position with 10 points in eight matches.

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.





IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 14 0.698 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 10 1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 0.914 4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 0.148 5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 8 0.415 6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 0 8 -1.055 7 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 6 -0.227 8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 6 -0.477 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 2 -1.046 Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom of the points table.