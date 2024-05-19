IPL 2024: SRH vs PBKS head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast,pitch report

In Match 69 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on today (Sunday). Sunrisers need to win their match and hope KKR beat RR, so that they end up at the second spot on the IPL 2024 points table.
Punjab Kings are out of the playoffs race and they will be playing for their pride.
SRH vs PBKS Head to head in IPL history
In head-to-head battle, Hyderabad have a clear advantage as they have won 15 out of 22 matches against Punjab.
- Total matches played: 22
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 15
- Punjab Kings won: 7
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
SRH vs PBKS head-to-head at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
- Total matches played: 8
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 7
- Punjab Kings won: 1
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
SRH vs PBKS head-to-head in Chandigarh
- Matches played: 7
- Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5
- Punjab Kings won: 2
- Abandoned: 0
Hyderabad vs Punjab head-to-head stats venue-wise
|SRH vs PBKS head-to-head venue-wise
|Venues
|Total matches played
|PBKS won
|SRH won
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|-
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
|6
|2
|4
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|8
|1
|7
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|1
|1
|-
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium key stats
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|77
|Matches won batting first
|34
|Matches won batting second
|42
|Average first innings total
|160.06
|Runs per over
|8.17
|Runs per wicket
|26.8
|Highest total recorded
|277/3 by SRH vs MI in 2024
|Lowest total recorded
|80/10 by DC vs SRH in 2013
|IPL Record at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|7
|Matches won batting second
|3
|Average first innings score
|183.5
|Average first innings winning score
|192
|Average powerplay score
|55.4
|Average death-over score
|53
IPL 2024 key toss stats at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
- Matches: 6
- Matches won batting first: 3
- Matches won batting second: 2
- No Result: 1
- Average first innings total: 203
- Average second innings total: 190
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadiun pitch report for SRH vs PBKS match
The wicket at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is expected to offer assistance to batters. However, with SRH vs PBKS match being a day game, the Hyderabad pitch might offer assistance to spinners given the curator didn't get much time to prepare the strup due to inclement weather conditions in past two-three days.
Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs PBKS IPL match
According weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfalls today in Hyderabad. The temperatures will hover between 32 degree celcius and 36 degree celcius.