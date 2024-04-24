IPL 2024 today's match: DC vs GT Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

Gujarat Titans (GT) will be seeking a revenge when they lock hors with hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi today. However, the focus will be on Delhi's bowlig who leaked over 250 runs after bundling out opposition for a mere 89 runs. But captain Rishabh Pant could inspiration from match-up in favour of his bowlers against Gujarat's batters.

Khaleel Ahmed, who has taken five wickets against left-handers in IPL 2024, will be a useful choice against Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, and Sai Sudharsan. Nortje and Khaleel have dismissed Gill five times between them. Khaleel also get better of Shahrukh Khan three times. Axar Patel has only allowed 13 runs while dismissing Tewatia twice in 16 deliveries.

Coming to the team dynamics, Ishant Sharma's availability for DC vs GT match will be decided ahead of toss. With Mitchell Marsh out for the remainder of IPL 2024, Delhi might bench other Aussie, David Warner after is lacklustre show in the Indian Premier League 2024. Shai Hope might replace David Warner in DC Playing 11.

Meanwhile, Gujarat might bring Spencer Johnson back in their Playing 11 in place of Noor Ahmad or Azmatullah Omarzai.

IPL 2024: DC vs GT Playing 11 prediction

DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

[Impact sub: Lalit Yadav/Sumit Kumar].

GT Playing 11 probables: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.





[Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier]

Delhi vs Gujarat head-to-head

Total matches played: 4 Delhi Capitals won: 2 Gujarat Titans won: 2 No result: 0 Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra, Joshua Little, Abhinav Manohar, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Matthew Wade.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

