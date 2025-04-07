Monday, April 07, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: BCCI fines GT pacer Ishant Sharma 25 per cent match fees

In addition to the fine, Ishant has also been handed one demerit point for the incident

Ishant Sharma (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans, enjoyed a successful outing in Hyderabad on Sunday, as they beat home side Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to move second in the IPL 2025 points table. However, the day did not turn out as well for veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who was fined 25 per cent of his match fees by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the game for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.
 
The news of Ishant getting fined was released by BCCI through a press release on Monday, which also stated that Ishant has accepted the fine without appeal and admitted to a Level One offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. In addition to the fine, Ishant has also been handed one demerit point for the incident. 
 
 
What is Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct?
 
Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct deals with the "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match." This includes acts like hitting or kicking the stumps, damaging dressing room doors, advertising boards, mirrors, or other fixtures in a manner that is deliberate, reckless, or negligent — even if accidental.

The exact moment that led to the breach has not been publicly detailed, but such penalties typically stem from outbursts of frustration or aggressive reactions on the field or in the dressing room area.
 
Underwhelming day for Ishant?
 
Before being fined by BCCI on Monday, Ishant, despite his team’s dominant win, had an underwhelming outing in Hyderabad. In his four-over spell, the pacer went wicketless while conceding 53 runs. However, his expensive figures did not hurt GT much, as they were able to halt SRH to a below-par total of 152 for 8 in the first innings and chased down the target in just 16.4 overs with seven wickets to spare.
 

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

