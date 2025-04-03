Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Focused on my bowling and fitness during break - Mohd Siraj

IPL 2025: Focused on my bowling and fitness during break - Mohd Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj said on Wednesday that his break from international cricket gave him the time to reflect on his mistakes and work on his bowling and fitness.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India pacer Mohammed Siraj said on Wednesday that his break from international cricket gave him the time to reflect on his mistakes and work on his bowling and fitness.

Following a lacklustre Test tour of Australia earlier this year, Siraj was left out of India's Champions Trophy squad.

"I was playing matches consistently, so was not realising the mistakes I was making. In the break, focused on my bowling, on my fitness," Siraj said at the presentation ceremony after Gujarat Titans' eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL here.

After linking up with the Gujarat Titans squad, the 31-year-old also sought advice from former India pacer and GT coach Ashish Nehra.

 

"When I joined GT, I spoke to Ashu bhai and the ball is coming out nicely now. He asked me to just enjoy myself and do whatever I wanted. 

Also Read

IPL 2025

IPL 2025 points table: LSG, PBKS, RCB rankings; top batting, bowling stats

RCB vs GT

RCB vs GT HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Gujarat spoil the party in Bengaluru, beat RCB by 8 wickets

RCB vs GT broadcast details

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs GT cricket match live?

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Suryakumar Yadav to follow Jaiswal's path with probable Mumbai exit?

"I talk to them (Rabada, Ishant and other bowling partners) and get feedback which is really helpful. As a bowler, I want to always have belief - that is an important thing.

"If that is not there, you panic (when you get hit). I have belief that I can do well, irrespective of wherever I am playing and that is my mindset," he added.

Siraj was named Player of the Match for his brilliant 3/19 against his former team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he played for seven years.

"I was a bit emotional. After seven years, I changed my jersey from red to blue. But once I had the ball in hand, I was fine. I'm a Ronaldo fan, so that's why the celebration."  GT captain Shubman Gill was delighted with his team's big win.

"Restricting them to 170 was a great effort on this ground. Sometimes, you can score 250 here, and other times, the fast bowlers get assistance in the first 7-8 overs. We knew that early wickets would keep us in the game," Gill said.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar admitted that losing early wickets cost them dearly.

RCB's star-studded top-order crumbled against GT's pace attack in the first seven overs.

"Not 200, we were targeting around 190 after the powerplay, but losing early wickets harmed this match. I think the intent was good, but we shouldn't have lost as many as three wickets in the powerplay, it was one wicket too many."  "The way Jitesh, Liam Livingstone, and Tim David, the way they batted, it was a positive for us. We're confident about the batting line-up, they're showing some positive intent which is very good for us," Patidar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCB vs GT playing 11

IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11; Patidar and Gill's captaincy record in IPL

Pitch report for RCB vs GT

IPL 2025 RCB vs GT: Bengaluru pitch report, M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats

RCB vs GT head-to-head

IPL 2025: RCB vs GT head-to-head record, key toss stats in Bengaluru

RCB vs GT

IPL 2025: RCB vs GT playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Rishabh Pant

IPL 2025: Sanjiv Goenka-Rishabh Pant involved in animated chat again

Topics : Indian Premier League Mohammed Siraj Gujarat Titans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVERCB vs GT LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon