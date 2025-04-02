IPL 2025 RCB vs GT: Bengaluru pitch report, M Chinnaswamy Stadium key stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday, April 2, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 14 of IPL 2025.
RCB return home to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, riding high on back-to-back wins in IPL 2025. Led by new captain Rajat Patidar, they have dominated both Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, showcasing a well-rounded squad. Their bowling attack, anchored by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, will be crucial against Gujarat Titans’ formidable top order, led by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.
Gujarat, recovering from a slow start, will look to build on their recent win against Mumbai Indians. With Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore in their spin arsenal and Kagiso Rabada leading the pace attack, GT aim to stifle RCB’s in-form batters like Virat Kohli and Phil Salt.
With Chinnaswamy’s short boundaries favouring batters, this clash promises fireworks. Will RCB continue their dominance, or can GT pull off an upset? All eyes are set on Bengaluru for a high-octane showdown.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs GT IPL 2025
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters. These factors often put bowlers under immense pressure, making it a challenging venue for defending totals. As a result, teams winning the toss typically opt to bowl first, as chasing has proven to be a successful strategy here. However, bowlers who effectively mix up their pace and execute their plans with precision can still influence the game and restrict opposition batters.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: IPL T20 stats
Recent match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
The last IPL game at Chinnaswamy was match number 68 of IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings. The match was a high-stakes one, as the winner would have qualified for the playoffs. RCB secured their spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs with a thrilling 27-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, RCB posted a formidable 218/5, powered by Faf du Plessis (54), Rajat Patidar (41 off 23), and Cameron Green (38 not out off 17). A late flourish from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB cross the 200-run mark.
CSK’s chase got off to a shaky start, losing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell early. Rachin Ravindra (61) and Ajinkya Rahane (33) rebuilt, but RCB struck back with key wickets. Ravindra Jadeja (42) fought hard, and MS Dhoni briefly raised CSK’s hopes with a massive 110-metre six in the final over. However, Yash Dayal held his nerve, restricting CSK to 191/7 and sealing RCB’s qualification. The win marked a dramatic end to a virtual knockout, eliminating CSK from the playoffs.
Other key stats for M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
- The highest team score at the venue was recorded by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who posted a massive 287/3 against RCB in 2024, while RCB also hold the record for the lowest total, having been bowled out for just 82 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.
- Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer at this ground with 3,040 runs in 86 innings, while Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets, claiming 52 scalps in 41 innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
- The highest individual score remains Chris Gayle’s unforgettable 175 not out for RCB against Pune Warriors India in 2013, whereas Samuel Badree delivered the best bowling performance with 4/9 against Mumbai Indians in 2017.
- Historically, the stadium has slightly favoured chasing teams, with 49 wins for teams batting second compared to 41 victories for teams setting a target across 94 matches.
