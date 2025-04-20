Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: IPL's robot dog gets a new name, find out what it's called

IPL 2025: IPL's robot dog gets a new name, find out what it's called

IPL's robot dog will now be called 'Champak', as announced ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash on Sunday.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 7:59 PM IST



First came the umpire cam, then the spider cam—and now, the robot dog has joined the IPL's broadcasting team for the 18th season of the Indian Premier League.
 
The robotic dog, which made its debut in IPL 2025 just a few days ago, has already interacted with several big names in the tournament. From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya, the four-legged tech marvel is quickly becoming familiar with the IPL circuit. Initially unnamed, the robot has now officially been christened.
 
Yes, the robot dog will now be called 'Champak', as announced ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash on Sunday.
 
 
Before the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 13, former New Zealand cricketer and popular commentator Danny Morrison unveiled the newest member of the broadcast team in a video shared on IPL’s official social media platforms.

“Hold on! We’ve got a new member in the IPL family,” read the post, accompanied by a clip of the four-legged robot in action. Designed to walk, run, jump, and even express a bit of personality, the robot dog also features a built-in camera to deliver a unique viewing experience to fans.
 
Morrison introduced the robotic dog with enthusiasm, saying, “It walks, it runs, it greets—but above all, it brings a fresh perspective to broadcasting with the heart of a pet.”
 
The robot instantly drew attention on the field. Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel appeared confused, while Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya greeted it with excitement. Meanwhile, MI pacer Reece Topley looked stunned as the robot sprang into motion.
 
This futuristic addition to the IPL marks a significant step in tech-driven sports entertainment, blending innovation with fan engagement—just the way the IPL is known to do.
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Cricket



First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

