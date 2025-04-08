IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

In what could be an even match-up in the context of form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants in match number 21 of the season at Eden Gardens on double-header Tuesday, April 8. Check KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE, MATCH COMMENTARY AND UPDATES HERE
IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG broadcast details
|IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch KKR vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 8 (Tuesday).
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 8.
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between KKR and LSG will take place at 3 PM IST.
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 begin on April 8?
The IPL 2025 match between KKR and LSG will start at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website. Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here