IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants here

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be an even match-up in the context of form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants in match number 21 of the season at Eden Gardens on double-header Tuesday, April 8.  Check KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE, MATCH COMMENTARY AND UPDATES HERE
 
    The match was supposed to take place on Sunday, April 6, but due to security reasons it was postponed to the current date. Both teams have similar form this season, with four points from as many games played. They started their season with a loss, followed it up with a win, then lost again before securing a win in their last game. Now, one of them is going to continue their win-loss pattern of the season, while the other can claim back-to-back wins for the first time this year. But who will it be, and how can you watch the match live? Check all the information related to the KKR vs LSG match broadcast below.
 
 
IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG broadcast details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch KKR vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025? 
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 8 (Tuesday).
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025? 
The match will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 8.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between KKR and LSG will take place at 3 PM IST.
 
When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 begin on April 8? 
The IPL 2025 match between KKR and LSG will start at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

