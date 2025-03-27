IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs LSG cricket match live?

After a dominant start to IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to secure a second consecutive win as they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today.
In their previous encounter, SRH’s batting took center stage as they set a massive target against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad. With Travis Head and Ishan Kishan in stellar form, the Orange Army posted an impressive total of 286/6. In the second innings, Harshal Patel and Simarjeet Singh combined to take four wickets, restricting RR to 242 runs.
The upcoming match between SRH and LSG is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on March 27. LSG, under their new captain Rishabh Pant, had a strong start in their season opener, putting up a 200-plus total against Delhi Capitals. However, they couldn't stop Ashutosh Sharma’s brilliant performance in the second innings and lost the match by just one wicket. LSG will be hoping to secure their first win of the season in this crucial fixture.
IPL 2025 SRH vs LSG broadcast details
|IPL 2025 broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2025 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch SRH vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information
When will the match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants take place in the IPL 2025?
The match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 27 (Thursday).
What is the venue for the SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27.
What time will the toss take place for the SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the IPL 2025 match between SRH and LSG will take place at 7 pm IST.
When will the match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 begin on March 27?
The IPL 2025 match between SRH and LSG will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website. Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here