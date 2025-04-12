Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Sehwag reacts sharply to Dhoni's dismissal during CSK vs KKR

IPL 2025: Sehwag reacts sharply to Dhoni's dismissal during CSK vs KKR

Returning to the captaincy following Ruturaj Gaikwad's tournament-ending elbow injury, MS Dhoni could only manage a solitary run before falling LBW to Sunil Narine

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a historic low on Friday night at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, as they slumped to their third consecutive home defeat of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Facing off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), CSK were restricted to their lowest-ever total at the venue, 103/9 in 20 overs, and KKR made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 10.1 overs.
 
Returning to the captaincy following Ruturaj Gaikwad's tournament-ending elbow injury, MS Dhoni could only manage a solitary run before falling LBW to Sunil Narine. His controversial dismissal came in the 16th over, further dimming the hopes of the Chepauk faithful who had packed the stadium. 
 
  Sehwag reacts to Dhoni's dismissal  
In the post-match analysis, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag dismissed suggestions that Dhoni’s longer presence at the crease would have changed the game’s outcome. “Even if Dhoni hadn’t gotten out early, CSK might have reached 130 at best. But KKR chased 104 in 10.1 overs — they were unstoppable,” Sehwag said during a television broadcast.

CSK’s top order collapsed under pressure, with the team managing only 31 runs in the powerplay. Shivam Dube (31) and Vijay Shankar (29) were the only batters to put up any resistance, helping CSK limp past the 100-run mark.
 
The night belonged to KKR’s spin duo. Sunil Narine, with figures of 3/13, and Varun Chakaravarthy, who picked up 2/18, completely dismantled the Super Kings' batting order.
 
Narine further tormented CSK with the bat, smashing 44 off just 18 balls, including five towering sixes. Rinku Singh finished things off in style, sealing the win with a six off Ravindra Jadeja.
 
The loss not only marked CSK’s fifth straight defeat of the season, but it also etched an unwanted record — it was the first time in IPL history that CSK had lost three consecutive matches at their fortress, Chepauk. They now sit at ninth in the IPL 2025 points table with just one win from six matches.
 
On the other hand, KKR’s dominant performance elevated them to third place in the standings, having secured three wins out of six games so far.

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Virender Sehwag

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

