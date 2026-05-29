IPL 2026 GT vs RR Qualifier 2: Pitch report, Mullanpur Stadium key stats

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, May 29, with a place in the final at stake. The high-pressure encounter promises to be an exciting battle between two well-balanced sides that have shared victories against each other this season.

Gujarat Titans head into the contest after suffering a heavy 92-run defeat against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1. Their batting lineup struggled while chasing a daunting target, and the team will now look to bounce back strongly in this knockout clash. Despite the setback, GT have consistently been among the strongest teams this season and possess enough firepower to trouble Rajasthan.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals arrive with momentum firmly on their side after registering three consecutive victories. Their latest triumph came in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they secured a convincing 47-run win through dominant batting and disciplined bowling performances.

The Royals will also draw confidence from their impressive record in Mullanpur, having won all four matches they have played at the venue so far this season.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium: Pitch report for GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

The pitch in New Chandigarh has heavily favoured batters throughout the season. Across five matches played at the venue in IPL 2026, the average first-innings score has been around 220, highlighting the true nature of the surface. A target of 223 has already been successfully chased at this ground, showing that big totals are not entirely safe here.

However, with the pressure of a knockout fixture in play, teams winning the toss may still prefer to bat first and put runs on the board, as defending a massive total in such high-stakes games could prove challenging for the chasing side.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT win/loss record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Virat Kohli adds a unique record to his name vs GT in Qualifier 1 Gujarat Titans have played just three matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, out of which they have won one and lost two.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: RR win/loss record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Rajasthan Royals have played just four matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, out of which they have won all four.

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR head-to-head at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

SRH and RR will face each other for the first time at this venue when they take the field for the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match on Friday.

What happened in the last IPL match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium?

The last IPL match played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium was the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2026 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The high scoring encounter saw RR emerge as the winners by 47 runs.