SRH vs DC Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to continue their rise in the IPL 2026 standings when they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial mid-table clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

Both teams are locked on six points, though SRH sit slightly ahead thanks to a better net run rate. The Hyderabad side have turned their campaign around with successive home wins, driven largely by a much-improved bowling attack. Praful Hinge, Sakib Husain and Shivang Kumar have impressed, while Eshan Malinga’s execution at the death has strengthened the unit in Pat Cummins’ absence.

SRH’s batting, however, remains unpredictable. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and stand-in captain Ishan Kishan are yet to consistently fire together, leaving Heinrich Klaasen to rescue innings too often.

IPL 2026 Match 31, SRH vs DC: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 Delhi Capitals come in with similar concerns. KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs have shown quality but need bigger scores. Their bowling has been steadier, with Lungi Ngidi leading well, while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav remain key figures in the middle overs.

Now, before the match begins, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the SRH vs DC IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you do not miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 SRH vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs DC in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals take place in the IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 21 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals match in the IPL 2026?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 21.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in the IPL 2026 on April 21?

The toss for the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 begin on April 21?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in India?