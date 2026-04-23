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IPL 2026 MI vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

Neither MI or CSK has managed to build momentum this season, with Mumbai placed seventh on the table and Chennai just below them in eighth.

MI vs CSK pitch report

MI vs CSK pitch report

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are set to renew one of the IPL’s most storied rivalries in match 33, but this time both sides enter the contest searching for stability. Neither team has managed to build momentum this season, with Mumbai placed seventh on the table and Chennai just below them in eighth.
 
A major talking point ahead of the clash is the potential return of their iconic former captains. Rohit Sharma, who has been sidelined with a hamstring issue, missed a recent training session and remains doubtful. On the other hand, MS Dhoni, recovering from a calf strain and yet to play this season, was seen training and could make an appearance, possibly as an Impact Substitute.
 
 
Beyond the uncertainty around these veterans, both teams are grappling with deeper concerns. Despite their combined history of dominance in the league, they have struggled to find the right balance in their line-ups. Chennai, in particular, seemed to be gaining rhythm before being dealt a setback with an injury to young batter Ayush Mhatre, who had been one of their brighter performers.
 
With plenty at stake and both sides eager to revive their campaigns, this clash at Wankhede carries added significance.
 
Wankhede Stadium: Pitch report for MI vs CSK, IPL 2026

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Wankhede Stadium has a reputation for producing high-scoring games, and the MI vs CSK encounter is likely to be no different. The pitch generally features a flat surface with a firm red-soil base, providing consistent bounce and good pace, which helps batters play with confidence. Scores between 170 and 200 are quite common here, and totals beyond 200 are not unusual. The relatively short boundaries and fast outfield further support attacking strokeplay.
 
For bowlers, there can be a hint of movement for pacers early on, especially under lights, but that advantage tends to fade quickly. As the game progresses, conditions become more favourable for batters, while spinners usually find little assistance from the surface.  Dew often plays a crucial role in night matches, making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball and easier for teams chasing targets. Because of this, captains winning the toss typically opt to field first. Overall, the conditions point towards a batting-dominated contest with plenty of runs on offer. 
 
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
 
MI have played a total of 34 matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 22 matches and losing 12 of them over the years. One match ended in a no result or tie.
 
IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
 
Chennai Super Kings have played just 19 games at this venue, winning 10 matches and losing 9 encounter over the years.
 
IPL 2026: MI vs CSK head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
 
MI and CSK have faced each other on thirteen occasions at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the hosts winning 8 times. CSK have won on 5 occasions over the years. 
MI vs CSK H2H at Wankhede Stadium
Date Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin
May 16, 2008 MI CSK MI 9 wickets
May 2, 2011 MI CSK MI 8 runs
Apr 22, 2011 MI CSK MI 8 runs
May 10, 2014 MI CSK CSK 4 wickets
Apr 17, 2015 MI CSK CSK 6 wickets
May 19, 2015 MI CSK CSK 25 runs
Apr 7, 2018 MI CSK CSK 1 wicket
Apr 14, 2024 MI CSK CSK 20 runs
Apr 20, 2025 MI CSK MI 9 wickets
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium was during IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
 
The hosts ended up on the losing side on the night this year with Punjab winning comfortably by 7 wickets on the night.
 
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Key stats 
Wankhede Stadium key T20 stats
Stat Value
Total Matches 21
Matches won batting first 11
Matches won bowling first 10
Average 1st innings Score 180
Average 2nd innings Score 158
Highest total recorded 254/6 (WI vs ZIM)
Lowest total recorded 80/10 (INDW vs ENGW)
Highest score chased 230/8 (ENG vs RSA)
Lowest score defended 143/6 (WIW vs NZW)
 

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Topics : Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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