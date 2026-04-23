IPL 2026 MI vs CSK: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats
Neither MI or CSK has managed to build momentum this season, with Mumbai placed seventh on the table and Chennai just below them in eighth.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are set to renew one of the IPL’s most storied rivalries in match 33, but this time both sides enter the contest searching for stability. Neither team has managed to build momentum this season, with Mumbai placed seventh on the table and Chennai just below them in eighth.
A major talking point ahead of the clash is the potential return of their iconic former captains. Rohit Sharma, who has been sidelined with a hamstring issue, missed a recent training session and remains doubtful. On the other hand, MS Dhoni, recovering from a calf strain and yet to play this season, was seen training and could make an appearance, possibly as an Impact Substitute.
Beyond the uncertainty around these veterans, both teams are grappling with deeper concerns. Despite their combined history of dominance in the league, they have struggled to find the right balance in their line-ups. Chennai, in particular, seemed to be gaining rhythm before being dealt a setback with an injury to young batter Ayush Mhatre, who had been one of their brighter performers.
With plenty at stake and both sides eager to revive their campaigns, this clash at Wankhede carries added significance.
Wankhede Stadium: Pitch report for MI vs CSK, IPL 2026
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Wankhede Stadium has a reputation for producing high-scoring games, and the MI vs CSK encounter is likely to be no different. The pitch generally features a flat surface with a firm red-soil base, providing consistent bounce and good pace, which helps batters play with confidence. Scores between 170 and 200 are quite common here, and totals beyond 200 are not unusual. The relatively short boundaries and fast outfield further support attacking strokeplay.
For bowlers, there can be a hint of movement for pacers early on, especially under lights, but that advantage tends to fade quickly. As the game progresses, conditions become more favourable for batters, while spinners usually find little assistance from the surface. Dew often plays a crucial role in night matches, making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball and easier for teams chasing targets. Because of this, captains winning the toss typically opt to field first. Overall, the conditions point towards a batting-dominated contest with plenty of runs on offer.
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
MI have played a total of 34 matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 22 matches and losing 12 of them over the years. One match ended in a no result or tie.
IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium
Chennai Super Kings have played just 19 games at this venue, winning 10 matches and losing 9 encounter over the years.
IPL 2026: MI vs CSK head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium
MI and CSK have faced each other on thirteen occasions at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the hosts winning 8 times. CSK have won on 5 occasions over the years.
|MI vs CSK H2H at Wankhede Stadium
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|May 16, 2008
|MI
|CSK
|MI
|9 wickets
|May 2, 2011
|MI
|CSK
|MI
|8 runs
|Apr 22, 2011
|MI
|CSK
|MI
|8 runs
|May 10, 2014
|MI
|CSK
|CSK
|4 wickets
|Apr 17, 2015
|MI
|CSK
|CSK
|6 wickets
|May 19, 2015
|MI
|CSK
|CSK
|25 runs
|Apr 7, 2018
|MI
|CSK
|CSK
|1 wicket
|Apr 14, 2024
|MI
|CSK
|CSK
|20 runs
|Apr 20, 2025
|MI
|CSK
|MI
|9 wickets
What happened in the last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium?
The last IPL match played at Wankhede Stadium was during IPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
The hosts ended up on the losing side on the night this year with Punjab winning comfortably by 7 wickets on the night.
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Key stats
|Wankhede Stadium key T20 stats
|Stat
|Value
|Total Matches
|21
|Matches won batting first
|11
|Matches won bowling first
|10
|Average 1st innings Score
|180
|Average 2nd innings Score
|158
|Highest total recorded
|254/6 (WI vs ZIM)
|Lowest total recorded
|80/10 (INDW vs ENGW)
|Highest score chased
|230/8 (ENG vs RSA)
|Lowest score defended
|143/6 (WIW vs NZW)
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 12:32 PM IST