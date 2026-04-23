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MI vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 cricket match?

The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website for viewers in India.

MI vs CSK IPL 2026

MI vs CSK IPL 2026

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 7:06 PM IST

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Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 33 of IPL 2026 at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter between two traditional rivals. 
 
MI come into this fixture under pressure after a mixed start to their season. With only two wins from six games, the five-time champions have struggled to find consistency, especially in their bowling department, which has faltered in key moments.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to field first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Pandya: We are gonna bowl first. Lot of boxes were ticked, intensity was there, we needed that game where everyone comes in and chips in. There was a conscious effort that intensity is in your hands, we wanted to just have fun and things went our way. It looks green, but it played really well. Same team.  Gaikwad: We would have bowled first as well. It was a 50-50 call. You have to bat well at Wankhede. We are not able to cash in in the couple of moments, we have to make sure we cash in and get that win. We are ready to go. All thanks to the legend, who is not here unfortunately. Hopefully we will make them happy tonight. Veer comes in for Short.

  Playing at home, MI will look to regroup and use familiar conditions to their advantage as they aim to climb up the points table.
 

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CSK have had a similar campaign so far, also managing just two victories in six matches. The team has been inconsistent across all departments, alternating between promising performances and disappointing outings. After a setback in their previous match, CSK will be eager to bounce back and regain stability in their season.
 
With both teams level on points and seeking momentum, the contest carries added significance. MI will bank on home support to turn things around, while CSK will look to rediscover their rhythm and revive their campaign in this marquee clash. 
 
IPL 2026 MI vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to Watch MI vs CSK in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Details
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2026?
The IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is scheduled for April 23 (Thursday).
 
What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2026?
The match will be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on April 23.
 
What time will the toss take place for MI vs CSK in IPL 2026 on April 23?
The toss for the MI vs CSK match will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the MI vs CSK match in IPL 2026 begin on April 23?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 MI vs CSK in India?
Star Sports Network will broadcast the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 match live on television in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 MI vs CSK in India?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar via its app and website for viewers in India.
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

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