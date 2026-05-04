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IPL 2026 MI vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Wankhede Stadium stats

Mumbai Indians have had a difficult season so far, managing just two wins from nine matches.

MI vs LSG

MI vs LSG

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head into their IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Monday, May 4, with urgent need for a turnaround. The two teams are struggling at the bottom end of the points table, occupying the ninth and tenth positions respectively, and are under pressure to revive their fading playoff hopes.
 
Mumbai Indians have had a difficult season so far, managing just two wins from nine matches. Their campaign has also been affected by inconsistency, and they arrive into this fixture on the back of a three-match losing streak. Despite a few competitive performances, MI have failed to convert key moments into victories, leaving them in a must-win situation for the remainder of the league stage.
 
 
Lucknow Super Giants are in an even tougher spot in terms of form. Although they have played one match fewer than Mumbai, they also sit on the same number of points and are currently on a five-match losing run. Their inability to close out games has been a major concern throughout the season.
 
In their previous outings, Mumbai suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, while Lucknow endured a heartbreaking Super Over loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, further adding to their struggles. 

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Wankhede Stadium: Pitch Report for MI vs LSG, IPL 2026
 
The Wankhede Stadium has long been known as a paradise for aggressive batters, offering true bounce, quick outfield, and relatively short boundaries that encourage high-scoring encounters. Teams batting second often benefit from the conditions, especially under lights when the ball comes nicely onto the bat. 
 
Chasing has traditionally been a preferred option here, with captains usually opting to bowl first after winning the toss to assess conditions better. On this surface, anything under 220 is generally considered chaseable, making the contest highly competitive. Both teams will look to exploit the conditions and maximize scoring opportunities in what promises to be an exciting clash.
 
IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium 
Mumbai Indians have played 97 matches at Wankhede Stadium in IPL history, winning 58 games and losing 39. Their strong home record makes this venue a key advantage for them.
 
IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Wankhede Stadium 
Lucknow Super Giants have played 6 matches at Wankhede Stadium, winning 3 and losing 3. They have struggled to fully adapt to the conditions here compared to their home venue.
 
IPL 2026: MI vs LSG head-to-head at Wankhede Stadium 
MI and LSG have met six times at Wankhede Stadium in IPL history. Mumbai Indians have won on 3 occasions while the visitors have also managed to win the other three encounters.
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium? 
The last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium saw Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match saw the hosts lose in front of their fans, suffering a 6-wicket defeat by the hands of Hyderabad on the night this season.
 
Wankhede Stadium: Key stats 
Wankhede Stadium key T20 stats in IPL 2026
Category Stats
Matches 5
Bat 1st Won 2
Bat 2nd Won 3
Avg 1st Inns Score 221/5
Lowest Total Defended 207
Highest Target Chased 244
200+ Totals 7 times in 5 matches
Sixes Per Match 24
Pace Overs % 70.00%
Pace Wkts 31
Pace Avg 47.2
Pace Economy 10.8
Pace Balls/Wkt 26
Spin Overs % 30.00%
Spin Wkts 18
Spin Avg 34.6
Spin Economy 10.7
Spin Balls/Wkt 19
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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