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IPL 2026: Patidar says RCB not here to defend, focus on fresh start

RCB made a rollicking start to IPL 2026, subjugating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets here on Saturday, but Patidar said they are not viewing this season's campaign particularly as a title defence

rajat patidar and virat kohli

RCB captain Rajat Patidar with Virat Kohli. Photo: Creimas for IPL

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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Skipper Rajat Patidar said Royal Challengers Bengaluru have put behind the euphoria of winning the IPL last season, and the team's focus is now simply on "ticking all the boxes" to win another trophy this year.

RCB made a rollicking start to IPL 2026, subjugating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets here on Saturday, but Patidar said they are not viewing this season's campaign particularly as a title defence.

"We are not here with the mindset that we have to defend anything, what we did in 2025 has passed. We are here with the mindset that in 2026 we have to tick all the boxes and that will help us win the trophy this year," Patidar said in the post-match press conference.

 

In that context, RCB made a bold tick in three boxes after Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Jacob Duffy produced brilliant efforts to anchor the team's win.

First, Patidar waxed eloquent on Kohli.

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"Virat Kohli is a number one chase master, so, I always liked his batting and to watch his batting from the dugout, the way he played the shots, the way he assessed the situation, I think that was really good to see as always.

"Even I feel (like head coach Andy Flower) like he is at his peak. I have no words to describe his innings. He is my idol and the way I saw him in the nets, the same energy, the same eagerness to perform, to dominate this game... I think I am learning a lot of things by watching him in the nets."  Patting pacer Duffy, who took three wickets to break SRH's top-order, Patidar said RCB have a lot of confidence in the Kiwi pacer.

"Jacob Duffy, I think he is a specialist T20 bowler and we have a lot of confidence in him. I think the way he is delivering his skill...that was tremendous," he said.

Feel bad when you miss a family member  The match between RCB and SRH started on a solemn note, observing a minute's silence to the 11 fans who were killed in last year's stampede near the stadium.

Patidar said it was always a "bad feeling" to miss family members.

"Of course you feel bad when you miss your family member. I will say family member because everyone who has supported us over the years, I think they are kind of a family to us and we miss them and I don't have words to say right now," he said.

However, Patidar was happy to return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"100%, whenever we come here in Chinnaswamy and it was a season opener game for us and playing with 12th man army, with the support of 12th man army, I think that was really exciting and it was really fun," he added. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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