IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 29 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 19.

PBKS have enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning four of their first five matches and establishing themselves as early contenders. Their success has been built on steady contributions from both the batting lineup and the bowling unit, with the team consistently stepping up in key moments.

LSG, on the other hand, have had a mixed campaign so far, securing just two wins from five games. Despite flashes of quality, they have struggled to maintain consistency and are still working towards finding the right team balance. They will be eager to put together a complete performance against a confident Punjab side.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma slams 15-ball fifty vs CSK; fastest for SRH With the tournament progressing, tactical choices, particularly the use of the Impact Player, are becoming increasingly influential. Both teams will be mindful of making the right strategic decisions, as fine margins could play a crucial role in this closely contested evening fixture in New Chandigarh.

IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG playing 11

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marco Jansen, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar/Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

PBKS vs LSG head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

PBKS won: 3

LSG won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Himmat Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Naman Tiwari, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohsin Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga

IPL 2026 match on April 19: PBKS vs LSG live toss, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 19 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will face off in match 29 of IPL 2026 on April 19 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh will host the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for PBKS vs LSG take place?

The live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 19.

Which TV channels will telecast the PBKS vs LSG match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Where to watch live streaming of PBKS vs LSG in India?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.