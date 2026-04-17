IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

For another exciting clash in IPL 2026, Match No. 27 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, April 18. SRH will arrive full of confidence after a strong win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing. Despite missing experienced bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel, their replacements Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain made an immediate impact by picking up four wickets each, turning the game in SRH’s favour. The team will now look to carry that momentum forward against CSK. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings had a tough start to their IPL 2026 campaign but have bounced back strongly with back-to-back wins, collecting crucial points. With two victories in five matches, they are slowly regaining rhythm and confidence. However, MS Dhoni is still not fully fit, and his return remains awaited by fans.

IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact player: Saqib Hossein/ Pat Cummins

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

Impact Player: Mukesh Choudhary ALSO READ: IPL 2026 GT vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats Mukesh Choudhary

SRH vs CSK head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 22

SRH won: 7

CSK won: 15

No result/tie: 0

Squads of both teams

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes

IPL 2026 match on April 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, SRH vs CSK telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 18 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will clash in match 25 of IPL 2026 on April 18 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 match?

Rajiv Gandhi Int'l cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.

When will the live toss for the SRH vs CSK take place?

The live toss for the SRH vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on April 18.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs KKR IPL 2026 match in India?

The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs KKR match.