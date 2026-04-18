IPL 2026 Today's Match: SRH vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Chennai Super Kings head into this contest with renewed confidence after overcoming a difficult start to their IPL 2026 campaign. The five-time champions had initially faltered, suffering three consecutive defeats against Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings, which raised early concerns around their form.

However, a return to home conditions sparked a turnaround. CSK registered an emphatic win over Delhi Capitals, powered by Sanju Samson’s brilliant century and Jamie Overton’s four-wicket haul. They carried that momentum forward with another convincing performance, easing past Kolkata Knight Riders.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming With back-to-back victories under their belt, CSK seem to have found their rhythm again and will look to build on this resurgence as the tournament progresses.

Ishan Kishan’s captaincy record in IPL (SRH)

Matches: 5

Wins: 2

Losses: 3

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 40%

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s captaincy record in IPL (CSK)

Matches: 24

Wins: 10

Losses: 14

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 41.67%

IPL 2026: SRH playing 11 vs CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad head into their IPL clash against Chennai Super Kings with renewed confidence after the impressive rise of young pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Husain. Replacing experienced bowlers Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat, the uncapped duo made an immediate impact by dismantling Rajasthan Royals’ top order, reducing them to 9 for 5 in the first three overs and handing them their first defeat of the season.

Their emergence has significantly strengthened SRH’s previously inconsistent pace attack. With improved bowling balance complementing a powerful batting lineup featuring Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH look well-rounded.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Impact player: Saqib Hossein/ Pat Cummins

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Praful Hinge, Kamindu Mendis, David Payne, Zeeshan Ansari, Brydon Carse, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar

IPL 2026: CSK playing 11 vs SRH

Chennai Super Kings’ middle order brings strong firepower, with Sarfaraz Khan scoring quickly and Shivam Dube adding stability. Dewald Brevis is finding form, while Jamie Overton contributes as a useful all-rounder. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has been in outstanding touch, including an unbeaten century, while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad will aim to rediscover his rhythm at the top.

Ayush Mhatre has impressed with consistent runs and acceleration. In bowling, spinners Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad have controlled the middle overs well. With Khaleel Ahmed injured, pacers Anshul Kamboj and Gurjapneet Singh will play key roles, alongside Mukesh Choudhary adding pace.

Chennai Super Kings playing 11: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh

CSK squad for IPL 2026: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, Ramakrishna Ghosh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes