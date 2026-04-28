IPL 2026 PBKS vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Mullanpur Stadium stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 40 of IPL 2026 on April 28 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, both teams will be keen to secure important points and strengthen their position in the standings.

PBKS have been one of the most consistent teams this season, enjoying an excellent run with six wins from their first seven matches. They are currently placed comfortably on the points table and have built a reputation for their strong chasing performances. Their batting unit has shown depth and confidence under pressure, allowing them to successfully hunt down targets on multiple occasions. Riding on this momentum, Punjab will look to extend their winning streak and move closer to confirming a spot in the playoffs.

In contrast, Rajasthan Royals have had a slightly inconsistent campaign so far. With five wins in eight matches, they are positioned fourth on the table. However, they enter this contest after suffering a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which may have affected their rhythm. RR will be determined to bounce back quickly, regain momentum, and deliver a solid performance in this important clash.

Mullanpur Stadium: Pitch report for PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026

The surface at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh is known to favor batters, with totals frequently crossing the 200-run mark.

ALSO READ: ICC: Knight Riders' venue in Pomona set to power cricket's LA28 return The pitch provides consistent bounce and good carry, enabling stroke-makers to play with confidence as the ball comes smoothly onto the bat. For bowlers, it can be a challenging venue, requiring disciplined lines, clever variations, and precise execution to create opportunities and keep the scoring under control.

PBKS record at Mullanpur Stadium

PBKS have played 13 matches at this venue since their inception, winning 6 matches while being on the losing side on 7 occasions too.

RR record at Mullanpur Stadium

RR have had a perfect record at Chandigarh, managing 2 wins from as many games so far.

PBKS vs RR head-to-head at Mullanpur Stadium

The two teams have met twice in Chandigarh, with PBKS not having the upper hand despite home conditions, while RR have managed 2 wins in as many games.

Last IPL match at Mullanpur Stadium

The most recent IPL game at this venue saw Punjab Kings take on Lucknow Super Giants as the hosts wrapped up a comfortable 54-run win on the night.