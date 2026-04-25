IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be eager to turn their season around as they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 38 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 25. LSG have had a disappointing campaign so far and are placed in the lower half of the points table.

Although they began brightly with consecutive wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and KKR, their momentum quickly faded due to a concerning four-match losing streak. With only two wins in seven matches, Rishabh Pant’s side will be under significant pressure to deliver.

Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, have also struggled for consistency this season. They currently sit at the bottom of the table with just three points from seven games. A tough start saw them go winless in their first six matches, including one washed out due to rain, before finally securing their first win against Rajasthan Royals.

With both sides low on confidence and fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, this contest is expected to be a tense and crucial battle.

IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav

Impact Player: Abdul Samad

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Kartik Tyagi ALSO READ: IPL 2026: RR vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Kartik Tyagi

LSG vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 7

LSG won: 5

KKR won: 2

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant (WK-Batter), Ayush Badoni (Batting Allrounder), Matthew Breetzke (WK-Batter), Himmat Singh (Batter), Aiden Markram (Batter), Nicholas Pooran (WK-Batter), Arshin Kulkarni (Batting Allrounder), Mitchell Marsh (Batting Allrounder), Shahbaz Ahmed (Bowling Allrounder), Avesh Khan (Bowler), Mohammed Shami (Bowler), Prince Yadav (Bowler), Digvesh Singh Rathi (Bowler), Arjun Sachin Tendulkar (Bowling Allrounder), Mayank Prabhu Yadav (Bowler), Wanindu Hasaranga (Bowling Allrounder), Anrich Nortje (Bowler), Akshat Raghuwanshi (Batter), Josh Inglis (WK-Batter), Abdul Samad (Batting Allrounder), Akash Maharaj Singh (Bowler), Mohsin Khan (Bowler), Manimaran Siddharth (Bowler), Naman Tiwari (Bowler), Mukul Choudhary (WK-Batter)

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (Batter), Manish Pandey (Batter), Rovman Powell (Batter), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Batter), Ramandeep Singh (Batting Allrounder), Rinku Singh (Batter), Sunil Narine (Bowling Allrounder), Anukul Roy (Batting Allrounder), Vaibhav Arora (Bowler), Umran Malik (Bowler), Varun Chakaravarthy (Bowler), Cameron Green (Batting Allrounder), Finn Allen (Batter), Matheesha Pathirana (Bowler), Kartik Tyagi (Bowler), Prashant Solanki (Bowler), Rahul Tripathi (Batter), Tim Seifert (WK-Batter), Rachin Ravindra (Batting Allrounder), Akash Deep (Bowler), Blessing Muzarabani (Bowler), Navdeep Saini (Bowler), Tejasvi Dahiya (WK-Batter), Sarthak Ranjan (Batter), Saurabh Dubey (Bowler), Daksh Kamra (Bowling Allrounder)

IPL 2026 match on April 26: LSG vs KKR, live toss, LSG vs KKR telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 26 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off in Match 36 of IPL 2026 on Sunday, April 26.

Where will the LSG vs KKR match be played?

The IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the Ekana Stadium.

What time will the LSG vs KKR toss happen?

The toss for the LSG vs KKR match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST on April 26.

Which TV channels will broadcast LSG vs KKR live?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch LSG vs KKR live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.