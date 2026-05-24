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IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

KKR's qualification fate is not entirely in their hands, as they need Rajasthan Royals to lose against Mumbai Indians earlier in the day to stay in contention

KKR vs DC key player battles

KKR vs DC key player battles

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final league-stage fixture of IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.
 
However, KKR’s qualification fate is not entirely in their hands, as they need Rajasthan Royals to lose against Mumbai Indians earlier in the day to stay in contention.
 
If RR manage a win, this clash will turn into a dead rubber. Despite that, KKR will still aim to finish their season strongly at home. The major setback for them is the absence of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, their standout batter this season, who has been ruled out due to a finger injury. Finn Allen and Rinku Singh remain crucial with the bat, while Sunil Narine and Kartik Tyagi have impressed with the ball.
 
 
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are eyeing a strong finish. KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka and Axar Patel have rediscovered form, but their bowling unit must improve for DC to end on a winning note.
 
Now, before the two sides finally take the field, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. 

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Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL (KKR)
  • Matches: 51
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 30
  • N/R: 3
  • Win percentage: 39.58%
Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL (DC)
  • Matches: 27
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 12
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 53.84%
IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 vs DC
 
Kolkata Knight Riders head into their final league-stage match still holding faint playoff hopes, though qualification depends heavily on other results. Their campaign recovered strongly after an injury-hit start, with KKR winning six of their last seven matches to stay alive.
 
However, they have suffered a major setback with leading run-scorer Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out. The young batter has been their most consistent performer, scoring 422 runs and five fifties this season.
 
KKR are also likely to assess Varun Chakravarthy’s fitness before the game, especially depending on qualification permutations earlier in the day. The mystery spinner has struggled with a hairline fracture in his left foot. Sunil Narine, Cameron Green and skipper Ajinkya Rahane remain key players.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11 (probable): Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey
 
Impact players: Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rovman Powell and Matheesha Pathirana
 
KKR squad for IPL 2026:
 
Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
 
IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs KKR
 
Delhi Capitals enter their final league match knowing only a win can keep their slim playoff hopes alive, though even that may not be enough. Their batting has largely revolved around KL Rahul, who has been their standout performer with 533 runs in 13 innings at an impressive strike rate above 171.
 
Rahul’s form at the top remains crucial, while Pathum Nissanka and Tristan Stubbs will need to provide support. David Miller’s return has strengthened the middle order after his quickfire half-century against Punjab Kings.
 
However, DC’s biggest concern remains bowling inconsistency. Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan must deliver with the pace attack, while captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav need stronger returns with spin.
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan
 
Impact players: Vipraj Nigam, Abhishek Porel, David Miller, Mukesh Kumar and Auqib Nabi Dar
 
DC squad for IPL 2026:
 
Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abhishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
 
IPL 2026: KKR vs DC key player battles
 
KKR batters vs DC bowlers
Batter (KKR) Bowler (DC) Inns Runs Outs SR
Finn Allen Lungi Ngidi 4 61 0 218
Finn Allen Mitchell Starc 6 66 2 161
Finn Allen Axar Patel 3 30 2 136
Tim Seifert Lungi Ngidi 4 39 1 126
Ajinkya Rahane Kuldeep Yadav 5 19 2 70
Ajinkya Rahane Mitchell Starc 7 52 1 133
Ajinkya Rahane Axar Patel 12 89 2 125
Cameron Green Axar Patel 5 46 1 153
Manish Pandey Axar Patel 12 43 2 64
Rovman Powell Kuldeep Yadav 6 17 2 74
Rinku Singh T Natarajan 4 39 3 163
Sunil Narine Lungi Ngidi 3 15 2 150
Sunil Narine Kuldeep Yadav 2 4 2 133
Sunil Narine Axar Patel 5 32 1 200
DC batters vs KKR bowlers
Batter (DC) Bowler (KKR) Inns Runs Outs SR
KL Rahul Matheesha Pathirana 2 23 2 115
KL Rahul Varun Chakravarthy 6 50 1 102
KL Rahul Sunil Narine 13 154 2 152
David Miller Matheesha Pathirana 5 10 0 67
David Miller Varun Chakravarthy 7 74 4 168
David Miller Sunil Narine 18 112 2 140
Tristan Stubbs Matheesha Pathirana 5 25 2 93
Tristan Stubbs Varun Chakravarthy 6 57 2 136
Tristan Stubbs Sunil Narine 6 25 1 114
Axar Patel Varun Chakravarthy 6 16 2 48
Axar Patel Sunil Narine 14 52 4 104
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Cricket News

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First Published: May 24 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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