Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs UPW T20 match live today?

WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs UPW T20 match live today?

UPW will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against table-toppers RCB today

RCB vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details

RCB vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to bounce back with the bat and seal a direct spot in the final when they face a depleted UP Warriorz in Match 17 of WPL 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, today.
 
RCB, already assured of a playoff berth with 10 points, need one win to secure a top-two finish. However, consecutive defeats have exposed their batting fragility, with collapses against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians raising concerns. Despite that, Richa Ghosh’s blistering 90 against MI was a timely reminder of RCB’s firepower, while Lauren Bell will shoulder major responsibility with the ball.
 
 
For bottom-placed UP Warriorz, it is a must-win encounter. Injuries have further dented their campaign, with leading run-scorer Phoebe Litchfield ruled out and Amy Jones drafted in as a replacement. With slim playoff hopes hinging on big-margin wins and other results, UPW will rely heavily on captain Meg Lanning, Harleen Deol, and the spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma to keep their campaign alive.  Check all the live updates of WPL 2026 match 18 between RCB and UPW here 
 
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look. 
WPL 2026: RCB vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details
Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription
Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription
South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms
Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms 

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played? 

Also Read

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I live score

Pakistan vs Australia LIVE SCORE 1st T20I: Saim gets the breakthrough for PAK; Short departs

WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW live scorecards

RCB vs UPW LIVE SCORE UPDATES WPL 2026: Bengaluru eye direct entry in final; toss at 7 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20 playing 11

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I live streaming

Pakistan vs Australia live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20I match today?

SA vs WI 2nd T20 pitch report

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Centurion pitch report, key stats

The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Thursday, January 29.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW? 
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place? 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be bowled? 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India? 
The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India? 
The live streaming of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

SA vs WI 2nd T20I

South Africa vs West Indies 2nd T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I pitch report

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats

PAK vs AUS 1st T20I preview

Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20: Match preview, toss timings, streaming

WPL 2026 - RCB vs UPW pitch report

WPL 2026: RCB vs UP - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

RCB vs UPW preview WPL 2026 match 18

WPL 2026 today's match: RCB vs UP preview, toss timings and live streaming

Topics : Women's Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Swiggy Q3 FY26 ResultsTata Motors CV Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance