WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs UPW T20 match live today?

UPW will aim to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win against table-toppers RCB today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to bounce back with the bat and seal a direct spot in the final when they face a depleted UP Warriorz in Match 17 of WPL 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, today.
RCB, already assured of a playoff berth with 10 points, need one win to secure a top-two finish. However, consecutive defeats have exposed their batting fragility, with collapses against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians raising concerns. Despite that, Richa Ghosh’s blistering 90 against MI was a timely reminder of RCB’s firepower, while Lauren Bell will shoulder major responsibility with the ball.
For bottom-placed UP Warriorz, it is a must-win encounter. Injuries have further dented their campaign, with leading run-scorer Phoebe Litchfield ruled out and Amy Jones drafted in as a replacement. With slim playoff hopes hinging on big-margin wins and other results, UPW will rely heavily on captain Meg Lanning, Harleen Deol, and the spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma to keep their campaign alive. Check all the live updates of WPL 2026 match 18 between RCB and UPW here
Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look.
|WPL 2026: RCB vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details
|Region / Country
|Live TV Broadcast Channels
|Live Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network
|Jio Hotstar app & website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go app
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United States
|Willow TV
|Via provider streaming apps with subscription
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Linked provider streaming with subscription
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|DStv streaming platforms
|Global (Other Regions)
|Varies by local broadcasters
|Depends on regional OTT platforms
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played?
The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Thursday, January 29.
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW?
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7:00 pm IST.
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be bowled?
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be bowled at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?
The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?
The live streaming of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:31 PM IST