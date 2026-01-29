WPL 2026 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs UPW T20 match live today?

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to bounce back with the bat and seal a direct spot in the final when they face a depleted UP Warriorz in Match 17 of WPL 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, today.

RCB, already assured of a playoff berth with 10 points, need one win to secure a top-two finish. However, consecutive defeats have exposed their batting fragility, with collapses against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians raising concerns. Despite that, Richa Ghosh’s blistering 90 against MI was a timely reminder of RCB’s firepower, while Lauren Bell will shoulder major responsibility with the ball.

Check all the live updates of WPL 2026 match 18 between RCB and UPW here For bottom-placed UP Warriorz, it is a must-win encounter. Injuries have further dented their campaign, with leading run-scorer Phoebe Litchfield ruled out and Amy Jones drafted in as a replacement. With slim playoff hopes hinging on big-margin wins and other results, UPW will rely heavily on captain Meg Lanning, Harleen Deol, and the spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma to keep their campaign alive.

WPL 2026: RCB vs UPW live streaming and broadcast details Region / Country Live TV Broadcast Channels Live Streaming Platforms India Star Sports Network Jio Hotstar app & website United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go app Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports United States Willow TV Via provider streaming apps with subscription Canada Willow TV Linked provider streaming with subscription South Africa SuperSport DStv streaming platforms Global (Other Regions) Varies by local broadcasters Depends on regional OTT platforms Now, with all that in mind, how can fans across the globe watch this match from their homes, offices, or any place of leisure? Take a look.

