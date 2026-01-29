Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / WPL 2026 today's match: RCB vs UP preview, toss timings and live streaming

WPL 2026 today's match: RCB vs UP preview, toss timings and live streaming

RCB, meanwhile, sit at the top of the table but are also dealing with a dip in form. After a strong five-match winning streak, they've suffered back-to-back defeats.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the WPL 2026 reaches its crucial stages, UP Warriorz find themselves fighting to avoid a fourth consecutive season of disappointment and face a tough task against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next WPL 2026 encounter in Vadodara today.
 
Despite overhauling their squad and appointing Meg Lanning as captain, they’ve struggled to find consistency, particularly with their Indian players. Kiran Navgire’s ongoing struggles at the top of the order have compounded their issues, and with just two games left, UPW must win both to stay in the race. Even one victory could keep their hopes alive, but only through a complicated series of permutations.
 
 
RCB, meanwhile, sit at the top of the table but are also dealing with a dip in form. After a strong five-match winning streak, they’ve suffered back-to-back defeats, raising concerns over their momentum. This clash with UPW is crucial for both teams—UPW needs a win to salvage their season, while RCB must regain their best form to maintain their position at the top. With high stakes on both sides, this match promises to be a tense and pivotal encounter as the race for the playoffs intensifies.
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Probable Playing 11
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.

UP Warriorz playing 11: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sayali Satghare, Lauren Bell.
 
RCB vs UPW: Head-to-head in WPL
Total matches: 7
RCB won: 4
UPW won: 2
Tie: 1
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Full squads
 
RCB full squad for WPL 2026: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Pooja Vastrakar, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha
 
UPW full squad for WPL 2026: Meg Lanning(c), Kiran Navgire, Amy Jones, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Asha Sobhana Joy, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Charli Knott, Deandra Dottin, Trisha Gongadi, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal, Suman Meena
 
WPL 2026 RCB vs UPW: Live streaming and telecast details
 
When will the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be played?
 
The RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Thursday, January 29.
 
What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW?
 
The WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
 
When will the toss for the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place?
 
The toss for the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW be bowled?
 
The first ball of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?
 
The live telecast of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the WPL 2026 match between RCB and UPW in India?
 
The live streaming of the RCB vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:41 AM IST

