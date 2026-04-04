IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The action returns to Hyderabad as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 10 of IPL 2026 today, at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. This marks the first game of the season at this historic venue, and fans can expect an electric atmosphere.

SRH began their IPL 2026 campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but bounced back impressively with a victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first away team to notch a win this season. Now back on home soil, the Hyderabad outfit will be eager to carry forward their momentum and secure another win in front of their fans at Uppal.

IPL 2026 Match 10, SRH vs LSG: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, had a disappointing start to the season, suffering a heavy defeat against Delhi Capitals at their Ekana home ground. Their batting lineup struggled to post a competitive total, highlighting the need for sharper strategies. LSG will be keen to regroup and put up a strong performance in Hyderabad to get their campaign back on track.

IPL 2026: SRH vs LSG playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat Lucknow Super Giants playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

SRH vs LSG head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 6

SRH won: 2

LSG won: 4

Tie: 0

Squads of both teams

SRH squad for IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Travis Head, Sakib Hussain, Brydon Carse, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar

LSG squad for IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Naman Tiwari, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar

IPL 2026 match on April 5: SRH vs LSG live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 5 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will face off in match 9 of Indian Premier League 2026 on April 5 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

Rajiv Gandhi International cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the live toss for the SRH vs LSG take place?

The live toss for the SRH vs LSG cricket match is scheduled for 3 PM IST on April 5.

Which TV channels will live telecast the SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match in India?