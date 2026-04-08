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IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs GT playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

Delhi Capitals will be hoping to get back at the top of the points table with a win over five-time champions Gujarat Titans in Guwahati

DC vs GT key player battles

DC vs GT key player battles

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 14 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today, with hopes of extending their winning streak in the tournament. On the other hand, GT will look to get back to winning ways after losing back-to-back matches.
 
Delhi Capitals enter the contest brimming with confidence after back-to-back wins over Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Their combination looks well-settled, with Pathum Nissanka providing stability at the top, while Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs have powered the middle order with impressive form. With the ball, Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar have struck regularly, and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel has kept opposition batters in check. DC are unlikely to tinker with a winning playing 11.
 
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win but haven’t looked out of place. They pushed both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals close, only to fall short at the finish. The possible return of skipper Shubman Gill could be a major boost as GT aim to turn their fortunes around in Delhi.
 
But before the two sides finally take the ground, let’s take a look at the captaincy record of both skippers, their expected playing 11 combinations, and key player match-ups for the game. 

Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL (DC)

  • Matches: 16
  • Wins: 9
  • Losses: 6
  • N/R: 1
  • Win percentage: 56.25%

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL (GT)

  • Matches: 28
  • Wins: 14
  • Losses: 14
  • N/R: 0
  • Win percentage: 50%

IPL 2026: DC playing 11 vs GT

Delhi Capitals head into the clash with strong momentum, driven by an in-form Sameer Rizvi, who has taken charge of the batting with consistent, impactful knocks. However, the spotlight remains on KL Rahul and the top order, which is yet to fully click despite promising starts.
 
Nitish Rana faces pressure at No. 3, while Pathum Nissanka’s return to form adds stability. With the ball, Axar Patel continues to lead effectively, supported by Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Lungi Ngidi. Their balanced attack has been key, making DC a dangerous side if their batting unit fires collectively.
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
 
Impact players: Sameer Rizvi
 
DC squad for IPL 2026:
 
KL Rahul (w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2026: GT playing 11 vs DC

Gujarat Titans are under pressure after back-to-back defeats, with concerns across both batting and bowling departments. The top order, led by Shubman Gill, has shown promise, but the middle order—featuring Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, and Rahul Tewatia—has failed to deliver under pressure.
 
Gill is expected to return after a minor injury, boosting confidence. Bowling remains inconsistent, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna leaking runs. Rashid Khan has been the standout performer, while young pacer Ashok Sharma has impressed. Titans need a collective effort to overcome their early-season struggles and regain momentum.
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact players: Prasidh Krishna
 
GT squad for IPL 2026:
 
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton

IPL 2026: DC vs GT key player battles

DC batters vs GT bowlers
 
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR
KL Rahul Prasidh Krishna 7 72 3 138
KL Rahul Mohammed Siraj 9 135 1 171
KL Rahul Kagiso Rabada 12 93 3 137
KL Rahul Rashid Khan 10 83 3 104
KL Rahul Jason Holder 3 9 2 113
KL Rahul Washington Sundar 5 43 1 139
Nitish Rana Ishant Sharma 5 26 1 124
Nitish Rana Mohammed Siraj 8 35 2 140
Nitish Rana Kagiso Rabada 6 22 0 88
Nitish Rana Rashid Khan 9 95 2 123
Nitish Rana Washington Sundar 6 36 2 138
David Miller Prasidh Krishna 5 59 0 184
David Miller Mohammed Siraj 6 21 2 100
David Miller Kagiso Rabada 15 62 2 119
David Miller Rashid Khan 15 86 4 119
David Miller Jason Holder 8 52 2 158
David Miller Washington Sundar 7 35 1 125
Tristan Stubbs Rashid Khan 6 52 1 168
Axar Patel Prasidh Krishna 3 8 2 80
Axar Patel Mohammed Siraj 5 21 0 131
Axar Patel Kagiso Rabada 5 27 0 193
Axar Patel Rashid Khan 11 87 2 134
Axar Patel Jason Holder 6 41 1 132
Ashutosh Sharma Sai Kishore 2 4 2 44
 
GT batters vs DC bowlers
 
Batter Bowler Inns Runs Outs SR
Shubman Gill T Natarajan 6 59 0 155
Shubman Gill Lungi Ngidi 4 7 2 88
Shubman Gill Kuldeep Yadav 2 42 0 175
Shubman Gill Axar Patel 6 87 0 147
Sai Sudharsan Mukesh Kumar 5 50 0 147
Sai Sudharsan T Natarajan 3 47 1 235
Sai Sudharsan Kuldeep Yadav 4 36 1 116
Sai Sudharsan Axar Patel 3 51 0 204
Jos Buttler T Natarajan 5 40 0 148
Jos Buttler Lungi Ngidi 10 66 3 161
Jos Buttler Kuldeep Yadav 10 99 3 132
Jos Buttler Axar Patel 17 125 3 132
Glenn Phillips Kuldeep Yadav 5 47 4 131
Glenn Phillips Kyle Jamieson 4 8 2 50
Glenn Phillips Axar Patel 5 35 4 146
Washington Sundar T Natarajan 2 2 2 50
Rahul Tewatia T Natarajan 5 41 0 178
Rahul Tewatia Axar Patel 4 13 2 81
Jason Holder Axar Patel 6 14 3 82

Check IPL 2026 latest news and statistical video highlights of the day here Check IPL 2026 full schedule here Check IPL 2026 points table here 

 
 

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Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Cricket News T20 cricket

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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