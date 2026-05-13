IPL 2026: Why is Varun Chakaravarthy not playing for KKR vs RCB today?

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood

KKR star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is unavailable for the IPL 2026 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru today in Raipur. The news was confirmed by the KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane who said that the spinner misses out from the clash with a niggle.KKR won the toss and are batting firat on the night in an encounter that has been delayed due to inclement weather tonight. However, no overs have been lost from the match.We wanted to bowl first as well. (In with a chance for the playoffs?) Absolutely, yes. I mean, last four games have been really good for us as a team. Everyone started to do really well. For us, sometimes the game tells you to keep things really simple. For us, it's all about taking one game at a time, keeping it really simple. And then, as I said, it's all about respecting the opponents and winning those small moments. So, just really looking forward to the game. (Improvements in the side?) I think just a belief, probably. As I said, we started winning those small, small moments. This format is all about that. One over here and there can change the game. I thought we've been bowling really well as a bowling unit. But, you know, winning those small moments in this format is really important. Every single game is really important. Varun Chakravarthy misses out, unfortunately, with a niggle injury. Saurabh Dubey comes in in place of him.