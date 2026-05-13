IPL 2026: Why is Varun Chakaravarthy not playing for KKR vs RCB today?
KKR won the toss and are batting firat on the night in an encounter that has been delayed due to inclement weather tonight. However, no overs have been lost from the match.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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KKR star spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is unavailable for the IPL 2026 encounter between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru today in Raipur. The news was confirmed by the KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane who said that the spinner misses out from the clash with a niggle. KKR won the toss and are batting firat on the night in an encounter that has been delayed due to inclement weather tonight. However, no overs have been lost from the match.
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 8:57 PM IST