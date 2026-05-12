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IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The top spot on the points table will be on the line when RCB and KKR come face to face against each other in Raipur

RCB vs KKR playing 11

RCB vs KKR playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

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High-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in crucial match 57 of IPL 2026 at Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Wednesday, May 13, with the top spot on the points table on the line.
 
At the moment, RCB are in second spot with 14 points and a win over KKR will not only take them back to the top of the points table but will also almost confirm their place in the playoffs.
 
On the other hand, KKR will need to keep their four-match winning streak going to stay alive in the race for the top four, as a loss against RCB will put them in a do-or-die situation.
 
 
In terms of team combination, both sides are flying high on confidence. KKR finally have their top and middle order firing, while their bowlers are stepping up with exceptional performances, especially in the middle overs.
 
On the other hand, RCB’s game plan is simple. In bowling, they have Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar striking regularly in the powerplay, making their bowling attack one of the best this season. However, their batting has looked a little rusty in the last few games, with the top order failing to score big runs, but the middle order is stepping up to keep their title defence up and running. 

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IPL 2026: RCB vs KKR playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam
 
Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer
 
Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Impact players: Ramandeep Singh, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini

RCB vs KKR head-to-head in IPL

  • Total matches played: 36
  • KKR won: 20
  • RCB won: 15
  • No result: 1

Squads of both teams

RCB squad for IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Phil Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
 
KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra

IPL 2026 match on May 13: RCB vs KKR live toss, telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 13 (Wednesday) in IPL 2026?
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in match 57 of IPL 2026 on May 13 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match?
 
Raipur’s Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.
 
When will the live toss for the RCB vs KKR take place?
 
The live toss for the RCB vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on May 13.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match?
 
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be live telecast on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match in India?
 
The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs KKR match.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket News

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

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