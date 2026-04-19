PBKS vs LSG Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 29 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on April 19.

PBKS have enjoyed a strong start to the season and currently lead the points table with four wins from their first five matches. Their batting unit has been the standout feature, consistently delivering aggressive and high-impact performances that have put opposition teams under pressure. While their bowling attack has shown occasional inconsistency, the strength and dominance of their top-order and middle-order batting have ensured they remain in control of most games.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of all 10 teams; top 10 batters and bowlers On the other hand, LSG have experienced an inconsistent campaign so far, managing just two wins from five matches and currently sitting in seventh place. Coming into this fixture after a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they will be eager to bounce back and regain momentum. LSG will look to address their lack of consistency and put together a complete performance against a confident and in-form Punjab side.

IPL 2026 PBKS vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch PBKS vs LSG in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is scheduled for April 19 (Sunday).

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026?

The match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on April 19.

What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs LSG match in IPL 2026 on April 19?

The toss for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2026 will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the PBKS vs LSG match begin on April 19?

The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in India?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between PBKS and LSG in India?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.