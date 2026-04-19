Sunday, April 19, 2026 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 PBKS vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh key stats

IPL 2026 PBKS vs LSG: Pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh key stats

Punjab's batting lineup has been in excellent form, consistently producing aggressive and match-winning performances that have overwhelmed opposition attacks.

PBKS vs LSG

PBKS vs LSG

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 29 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on April 19.
 
PBKS currently sit at the top of the points table, having secured four victories in their first five matches. Their batting lineup has been in excellent form, consistently producing aggressive and match-winning performances that have overwhelmed opposition attacks. Although their bowling unit has lacked consistency at times, the team’s dominant batting displays have helped them maintain strong momentum, which they will aim to carry forward.
 
In contrast, LSG have had an uneven season so far and find themselves placed seventh with two wins from five games. They head into this fixture after a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and will be eager to respond with a strong performance. The team will be looking to regain rhythm and get back on track with a much-needed win against a high-flying Punjab side. 
 
 
Mullanpur Stadium: Pitch Report for PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026

Also Read

Gerald Coetzee

IPL 2026: SRH rope in Gerald Coetzee as replacement for injured David Payne

Ayush Mhatre (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)

CSK's injury list grows as Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring injury vs SRH

Pitch Report for KKR vs RR

IPL 2026 KKR vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens key stats

PBKS vs LSG player battle

IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

KKR vs RR key player battles

IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

 
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium is generally considered a batting-friendly venue, especially for teams chasing targets. The surface tends to offer good value for shots, allowing batters to play their strokes freely and score at a healthy pace. High totals and successful run chases are often seen here due to the consistent nature of the pitch. 
 
However, bowlers are not entirely out of the contest, as disciplined bowling with accurate lines and lengths can still yield rewards. Any errors in execution are likely to be punished severely, making consistency and control crucial for success at this ground.
 
IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Mullanpur Stadium
 
Punjab Kings have played a total of 13 matches at the Mullanour Stadium, winning 7 matches and losing 6 over the years. 
 
IPL 2026: LSG win/loss record at Mullanpur Stadium
 
Lucknow Super Giants have never played an IPL game at this venue so far.
 
IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG head-to-head at Mullanpur Stadium
 
This will be the first time these two sides will take on each other at this venue.
 
What happened in the last IPL match at Mullanpur Stadium?
 
The last IPL match played at the Mullanpur Stadium was Match 20 of IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad with the hosts winning comfortably by 6 wickets on the night this season.
 
Mullanpur Stadium: Key stats 
Mullanpur Stadium stats
Stat Category Value
Total Matches 1
Matches won batting first 1
Matches won bowling first 0
Average 1st innings score 213
Average 2nd innings score 162
Highest total recorded 213/4 (20 overs) – RSA vs IND
Lowest total recorded 162/10 (19.1 overs) – IND vs RSA
Highest score chased Not available (0/0)
Lowest score defended 213/4 (20 overs) – RSA vs IND
 

More From This Section

IPL 2026 updated points table

IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of all 10 teams; top 10 batters and bowlers

IPL 2026 SRH vs CSK full scorecard

SRH vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2026: Hinge held his nerves as SRH beat CSK in a last-over thriller

PBKS vs LSG

IPL 2026: PBKS vs LSG Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

KKR vKKR vs RR playing 11s RR playing 11

IPL 2026: KKR vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

SRH vs CSK live streaming

SRH vs CSK Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs CSK LIVE ScoreIPL 2026 Point TableICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHDFC Q4 Results 2026Yes Bank Q4 ResultsNetwork18 Q4 ResultsHathway Cable Q4 ResultsIMD Weather Forecast TodayPM Modi to Address NationEl Nino India 2026