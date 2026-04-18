IPL 2026: KKR vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The caravan of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will return to Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19, with the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) looking to finally win their first game of the season against in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR).

So far this season, nothing has gone in KKR’s favour; they have played six matches and suffered five straight losses alongside one abandoned match vs Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, their most expensive buy of the season, Cameron Green, has finally found form, and with pacer Matheesha Pathirana expected to return, KKR will fancy their chances of turning their fate around.

On the other hand, RR suffered a big loss against SRH in their last game after starting their season with four consecutive wins. However, in the SRH game, except for the first three overs of batting, where they were reduced to 9 for 5, everything else went in their favour, as even in that match they managed to reach 159.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma slams 15-ball fifty vs CSK; fastest for SRH Despite both teams coming off a loss in their last game, RR will be the clear favourites in this game, with four more wins than KKR in their account.

IPL 2026: KKR vs RR playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

Impact players: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma

KKR vs RR head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 32

KKR won: 16

RR won: 14

No result: 2

Squads of both teams

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Finn Allen, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey

RR squad for IPL 2026: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Shubham Dubey, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

IPL 2026 match on April 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, KKR vs RR telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 19 (Sunday) in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will clash in match 28 of IPL 2026 on April 19 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the KKR vs RR IPL 2026 match?

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

When will the live toss for the KKR vs RR take place?

The live toss for the KKR vs RR cricket match will take place at 3:00 PM IST on April 19.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s KKR vs RR IPL 2026 match in India?