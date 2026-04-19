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IPL 2026: SRH rope in Gerald Coetzee as replacement for injured David Payne

Payne featured in two matches for the franchise this season and managed to pick up two wickets before being sidelined

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have strengthened their pace attack for the remainder of IPL 2026 by signing South Africa fast bowler Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for injured English seamer David Payne. The franchise confirmed the move after Payne was ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury.
 
Coetzee, who went unsold at the IPL 2026 auction, now gets a fresh opportunity to return to the league midway through the season. 

Payne ruled out after two appearances

David Payne’s stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad has been cut short after the left-arm pacer sustained an ankle injury. Payne featured in two matches for the franchise this season and managed to pick up two wickets before being sidelined. His absence created the need for an overseas fast-bowling replacement, especially with the tournament entering a crucial stage where squad depth becomes increasingly important.
 
 
SRH management moved quickly to secure Coetzee, who will join the squad for Rs 2 crore.

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Coetzee returns to IPL

Gerald Coetzee is no stranger to the IPL, having previously represented Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Across 14 IPL matches, he has claimed 15 wickets and built a reputation for bowling aggressively in the middle and death overs.
 
Despite going unsold in the 2026 auction, Coetzee remained a sought-after backup option because of his pace, bounce and ability to strike regularly. His addition gives SRH another genuine quick alongside their existing bowling resources.

Strong international credentials

The South African speedster has already represented the South Africa national cricket team in all three formats. He has played 4 Tests, 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is, taking a combined 67 international wickets.
 
Coetzee was also part of South Africa’s squad for the T20 World Cup and later featured in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, showing he remains in national-team plans.

Timely boost for SRH

The signing comes at an important time for SRH, who are in the middle of a competitive playoff race. The franchise has also been boosted by the return of captain Pat Cummins, giving the side added experience and firepower for the final phase of IPL 2026.

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Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket News

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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