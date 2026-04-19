CSK's injury list grows as Ayush Mhatre suffers hamstring injury vs SRH

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings, whose IPL 2026 campaign has been plagued by injuries, suffered yet another big blow after their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, as their most successful batter of the season, Ayush Mhatre, picked up a hamstring injury.

Ayush was injured during CSK’s 195-run chase, where he came out to bat early in the innings after Sanju Samson was dismissed for just 7. Mhatre scored a fiery 30 off 13 balls and added 51 runs for the second wicket with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad before getting injured.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Mhatre received lengthy on-field treatment and decided to continue his innings but was dismissed off the very next ball. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed the injury in the post-match presser, while also displaying his disappointment over the unfortunate event.

Mhatre’s injury leaves CSK reeling

Ayush Mhatre has been CSK’s most successful batter in IPL 2026, with 201 runs to his name in 6 matches. Even in the game vs SRH, CSK were looking in a comfortable position with Mhatre at the crease, but once he was dismissed, their run rate dropped and they lost the game by 10 runs in the end.

Growing injury list for CSK

CSK have suffered multiple injury blows in their IPL 2026 campaign, as they first lost Australian pacer Nathan Ellis even before the start of the season. Later, their former skipper MS Dhoni was sidelined due to a calf strain.

South African batter Dewald Brevis also missed early games due to injury, before they lost one of their lead pacers, Khaleel Ahmed, also due to a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups While the severity of Ayush’s injury is yet to be disclosed, CSK will still be troubled if the 18-year-old batter is ruled out for a few games, if not the whole season.

Hussey on Mhatre’s injury

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey expressed concern over Ayush Mhatre’s injury after the match against SRH, revealing that the youngster appears to have suffered a hamstring tear. Hussey said the severity of the issue would only be known after scans scheduled over the next couple of days, but admitted the early signs were worrying. He described it as a significant setback for Chennai Super Kings, especially given Mhatre’s recent form and the impact he had been making with the bat.

Hussey praised Mhatre as an exciting young talent who had been in excellent touch, saying his absence would be a major blow to the side. However, he also pointed out that injuries can create opportunities for others in the squad, adding that several quality players have been waiting for their chance this season.

Recovery time unknown

The CSK coach also noted that the injury clearly affected Mhatre’s batting during the innings, as he was unable to continue freely despite striking the ball well before the setback. While the exact recovery timeline remains uncertain until medical reports arrive, a hamstring tear could potentially sideline him for a lengthy period depending on the extent of the damage.