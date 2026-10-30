Pollard's coaching group: Uthappa, Dhawal in MI support staff for IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians have expanded their coaching setup under new head coach Kieron Pollard by appointing four coaches ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. The five-time champions have named former India batter Robin Uthappa as their batting coach, while Mitchell McClenaghan will take charge of the bowling department.

T. Dilip has been appointed fielding coach, with former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni joining as development bowling coach. The appointments come after Mumbai Indians parted ways with bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey, along with fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. The franchise had earlier announced Pollard's elevation as head coach, replacing Mahela Jayawardene.

Three of the four new appointees have previously represented Mumbai Indians as players, while Dilip joins after working with the Indian men's team. The revamped coaching group will work under Pollard as MI prepare for the upcoming season.

Robin Uthappa appointed batting coach

Robin Uthappa will oversee Mumbai Indians' batting department after returning to the franchise, having represented the team during the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

A member of India's victorious squad at the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, Uthappa brings experience from international, domestic and franchise cricket.

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan scripts history; becomes first bowler to take 200 T20I wickets His responsibilities will include developing the team's batting capabilities, improving tactical decision-making and helping players adapt to the changing demands of T20 cricket.

Mitchell McClenaghan takes charge of bowling department

Former New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has been appointed bowling coach. He previously represented Mumbai Indians between 2015 and 2020 and was part of four IPL title-winning campaigns.

McClenaghan featured in MI's championship-winning teams in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Known for his aggressive approach, he brings considerable experience in T20 cricket and familiarity with the franchise's playing environment.

T. Dilip named fielding coach

T. Dilip will take charge of Mumbai Indians' fielding department after serving as part of the Indian men's team's coaching staff.

During his tenure with India, Dilip was associated with the team's triumphs at the 2024 and 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cups and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

He will focus on fielding standards, athleticism, preparation and consistency as MI strengthen their coaching resources ahead of IPL 2027.

Dhawal Kulkarni appointed development bowling coach

Former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni will join Mumbai Indians as development bowling coach, with a particular focus on nurturing young Indian bowlers.

A two-time IPL champion with the franchise, Kulkarni represented Mumbai Indians during two spells, from 2008 to 2013 and again between 2020 and 2021.

His appointment also comes with a year-round responsibility, working alongside the coaching staff to develop bowling talent and strengthen the franchise's talent pool.

MI part ways with Malinga, Mhambrey and Hopkinson

The expansion of Pollard's coaching group follows Mumbai Indians' decision to part ways with three members of their previous coaching setup.

Bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey, along with fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, will move on from their respective roles in the men's team.

The franchise confirmed their departures in an official statement, thanking the three coaches for their commitment, contributions and service.

Their exits followed Jayawardene's replacement by Pollard as head coach, marking a series of changes to Mumbai Indians' coaching structure ahead of the 2027 IPL season.