SRH vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 3 PM IST

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunrisers, who had finished in the bottom rung in each of the last three editions of the IPL, came out all guns blazing this year to establish themselves as firm contenders for the title with their ultra-aggressive batting approach and skilful bowling.

The Pat Cummins-led side made it to the final-four a few nights back after their clash against Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here was washed out.

Placed at the third spot with 15 points from 13 matches, SRH can reach a maximum of 17 points if they get the better of PBKS on Sunday.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: RR vs KKR head-to-head, Guwahati weather forecast, pitch report However, if the struggling Rajasthan Royals manage to beat table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in the last league match, the Sanju Samson-led side will overtake SRH to take the second spot with 18 points.

IPL 2024: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

[Impact sub: T Natarajan].

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar.

[Impact sub: Arshdeep Singh].

SRH vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers' captain Pat Cummins and Punjab's skipper Jitesh Sharma will take place at 3 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of SRH vs PBKS match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs PBKS live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, SRH vs PBKS Live streaming

SRH vs PBKS live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 live score and match updates here