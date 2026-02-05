2023 to 2026: Full list of Women's Premier League winners and runner-ups

As the fourth season of the Women's Premier League wrapped up with another exciting final between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals tonight, it was the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who lifted their 2nd title on the night, beating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in a high scoring finale in Vadodara.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Final: RCB vs DC preview, toss timings and live streaming Despite just five teams competing for the prize, the WPL has been nothing short of pure entertainment for fans across the globe. Now, as another thrilling domestic season comes to an end, let’s take a look at the full list of winners and runners-up, while also shedding light on how the past seasons transpired.

Women's Premier League: Full list of winners and runner-ups with captains Season Winner Winning Captain Winning Margin Runners-up Runner-up captain Final Venue 2023 Mumbai Indians Harmanpreet Kaur Won by 7 wickets Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Smriti Mandhana Won by 8 wickets Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 2025 Mumbai Indians Harmanpreet Kaur Won by 8 runs Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Smriti Mandhana 6 wickets Delhi Capitals Jemimah Rodrigues Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

WPL 2023

The inaugural season of the WPL ran from March 4 to March 26, 2023, and featured 22 matches, all held at the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals, with six wins from eight matches and a net run rate of +1.85, finished at the top of the points table and booked their place directly in the final. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, despite having the same number of points as Delhi, finished second due to an inferior net run rate and were forced to play the eliminator match against UP Warriorz, who finished third with four wins and four losses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants finished in the last two positions with just two wins in eight games.

Mumbai Indians then beat UP Warriorz in the eliminator before finally getting the better of Delhi Capitals in the final to be crowned the inaugural champions.

WPL 2024

The second season of the WPL took place from February 23 to March 17, 2024, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Just like the first season, Delhi Capitals finished at the top of the table with six wins in eight matches, while Mumbai Indians finished second, but this time with five wins from eight matches. Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished third with four wins. UP finished fourth with three wins, while Gujarat Giants once again finished last with just two wins again.

RCB then beat MI in the eliminator before spoiling Delhi Capitals’ second consecutive final to hand the RCB franchise their first trophy.

WPL 2025

The third season of the WPL was once again led by Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, who finished in the top two, while it was Gujarat Giants who finished third. Defending champions RCB finished fourth, while UP Warriorz suffered the wooden spoon.

Mumbai Indians then beat Gujarat Giants to set up their second final date against familiar opponents Delhi Capitals. The final result once again went in Mumbai’s favour, who beat Delhi in their third straight final to lift their second WPL trophy in the span of three seasons.