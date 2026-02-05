WPL 2026 Prize money: How much will the winner and runner-up earn?

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Delhi Capitals (DC) face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League 2026 final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara today. This final is the culmination of an intense league campaign and knockout stages, with both teams eyeing the coveted silverware and the significant prize money that comes with the victory, as awarded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

WPL 2026 Final Prize Money

The BCCI has announced a hefty prize pool for the 2026 Women’s Premier League, with a total of INR 10 crore earmarked for distribution. The prize money has been divided across team and individual achievements, showcasing the financial growth of the league.

Breakdown of Prize Money

The prize pool has been allocated across different categories, with the champions taking home the largest share. Below is the detailed breakdown of the prize money:

Prize Category Amount (INR) WPL Champion ₹6 crore WPL Runners-up ₹3 crore Player of the Tournament ₹5 lakh Orange Cap Winner ₹5 lakh Purple Cap Winner ₹5 lakh Player(s) with Most Sixes ₹5 lakh Player with Best Strike Rate ₹5 lakh Man of the Match in WPL Final ₹2.5 lakh

The winner of the WPL 2026 Final will walk away with a massive INR 6 crore, making it the largest chunk of the prize pool. The runners-up will not leave empty-handed, receiving INR 3 crore for their valiant efforts throughout the season.

The individual accolades also offer significant financial rewards. The Player of the Tournament and the Orange and Purple Cap winners will each be awarded INR 5 lakh, while players who hit the most sixes or have the best strike rate will also bag a similar amount.

WPL 2026 Final: What’s at Stake? Apart from the lucrative prize money, the final between RCB and DC is set to be a contest of skill, strategy, and raw determination. Both teams have been strong contenders throughout the tournament, and the stakes couldn't be higher. Whether it's RCB's explosive batting line-up or DC's strategic bowling attack, the final promises to be an enthralling contest.

For both teams, the WPL 2026 title means more than just a trophy; it's a testament to the hard work and perseverance of the players and the franchises. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting to see which team will emerge victorious and etch their name in the history books of Indian women's cricket.

With the prize pool increasing and the level of competition reaching new heights, the WPL 2026 final promises to be a thrilling conclusion to an unforgettable season.