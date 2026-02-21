ACB revises contract terms for new Afghanistan cricket head coach

Officials from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have made it clear that the next national head coach, along with overseas support staff, will be required to operate from Afghanistan during the off-season, according to chief executive Naseeb Khan. The move comes after Jonathan Trott stepped down following Afghanistan’s group-stage exit at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Coaches to Be Based in Afghanistan

Speaking about the board’s expectations, Naseeb emphasized that future coaching contracts will clearly define Afghanistan as the official duty station. "We have stated in the contract (of the head coach and other overseas coaches) that their duty station will be Afghanistan," said Naseeb.

He explained that the board wants the coaching staff to closely monitor domestic competitions and player development. "We want the national team coaches to closely observe our domestic cricket players. And when there are no series scheduled, they should work on improving the national team's weak points," he added.

Appointment Expected Before Sri Lanka Series

The ACB is aiming to finalize the new head coach before Afghanistan’s upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka national cricket team, scheduled to be held in the Dubai and Sharjah.

The tour is expected to feature three ODIs and three T20Is between March 13 and March 25, shortly after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.

Naseeb confirmed that the recruitment process is already well underway. "Our HR and technical department are currently working on the process (of recruiting our next head coach)," said Naseeb.

He further revealed that a shortlist has already been prepared. "They have shortlisted three coaches and their interviews have also been conducted. We will announce the appointment of the new head coach before the Sri Lanka series once the hiring is finalized. Two of them are from South Africa and one is Asian. We have not finalized the contracts with them yet so mentioning their names would be premature," he concluded.

With interviews completed and final negotiations pending, the ACB appears close to naming a successor as it prepares for a crucial international assignment.