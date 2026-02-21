Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ACB revises contract terms for new Afghanistan cricket head coach

ACB revises contract terms for new Afghanistan cricket head coach

Speaking about the board's expectations, Naseeb emphasized that future coaching contracts will clearly define Afghanistan as the official duty station.

Afghanistan cricket team

Afghanistan cricket team

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Officials from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have made it clear that the next national head coach, along with overseas support staff, will be required to operate from Afghanistan during the off-season, according to chief executive Naseeb Khan. The move comes after Jonathan Trott stepped down following Afghanistan’s group-stage exit at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
 
Coaches to Be Based in Afghanistan
 
Speaking about the board’s expectations, Naseeb emphasized that future coaching contracts will clearly define Afghanistan as the official duty station. "We have stated in the contract (of the head coach and other overseas coaches) that their duty station will be Afghanistan," said Naseeb.
 
 
He explained that the board wants the coaching staff to closely monitor domestic competitions and player development. "We want the national team coaches to closely observe our domestic cricket players. And when there are no series scheduled, they should work on improving the national team's weak points," he added.
 
The decision signals a shift toward strengthening grassroots structures and ensuring consistent development outside international assignments. 

Also Read

Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul

Bangladesh coach criticises Nazrul, cites lies in T20 World Cup fallout

Harry Brook

Brook feels absence of Pakistan stars could hurt Hundred's global appeal

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup preview

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: New Zealand vs Pakistan preview, toss time, streaming

AUS vs OMAN T20 WC live streaming

AUS vs OMAN live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?

Pakistan players including Shaheen Afridi, Salman Agha set to register for Hundred auction

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem among top Pakistan names in Hundred 2026 auction

 
Appointment Expected Before Sri Lanka Series
 
The ACB is aiming to finalize the new head coach before Afghanistan’s upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka national cricket team, scheduled to be held in the Dubai and Sharjah.
 
The tour is expected to feature three ODIs and three T20Is between March 13 and March 25, shortly after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup.
 
Naseeb confirmed that the recruitment process is already well underway. "Our HR and technical department are currently working on the process (of recruiting our next head coach)," said Naseeb.
 
He further revealed that a shortlist has already been prepared. "They have shortlisted three coaches and their interviews have also been conducted. We will announce the appointment of the new head coach before the Sri Lanka series once the hiring is finalized. Two of them are from South Africa and one is Asian. We have not finalized the contracts with them yet so mentioning their names would be premature," he concluded.
 
With interviews completed and final negotiations pending, the ACB appears close to naming a successor as it prepares for a crucial international assignment.

More From This Section

IPL backed franchises in The Hundred will not be picking Pakistani players this season

No PAK cricketers to be picked for IPL-backed Hundred franchises: Report

Jammu and Kashmir are through to their first ever Ranji Trophy final

Ranji Trophy Final: Karnataka vs Uttarakhand to be Held in Hubballi

Jammu and Kashmir players celebrating Bengal's wicket

Ranji Trophy 2026: J&K stun Bengal by 6 wickets to qualify for maiden final

Former Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan

Gavaskar, Kapil Dev lead appeal to PAK govt for Imran Khan's fair treatment

Pratika Rawal

Fit-again Pratika Rawal added to Indian squad for Australia ODI series

Topics : Afghanistan cricket team Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance