Home / Cricket / News / Ranji Trophy Final: Karnataka vs Uttarakhand to be Held in Hubballi

Ranji Trophy Final: Karnataka vs Uttarakhand to be Held in Hubballi

The upcoming Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir is set to be played at the KSCA Stadium in Rajnagar, Hubballi, from February 24.

Jammu and Kashmir are through to their first ever Ranji Trophy final

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

The upcoming Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir is set to be played at the KSCA Stadium in Rajnagar, Hubballi, from February 24.

Karnataka have built a massive overall lead of 802 runs against Uttarakhand in Lucknow at the end of the fourth and penultimate day of their semifinal.

Jammu and Kashmir sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy final entry, beating Bengal by six wickets at Kalyani on Wednesday.

"Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir, five days final from February 24 is to be played in KSCA Stadium, Rajnagar, Hubballi," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI on condition of anonymity. 

 

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has received conditional nod from the Karnataka state cabinet to host domestic, IPL and international matches after being on the sidelines since June 4 last year.

But the KSCA management, perhaps, wanted to have a seamless match experience during the Ranji title clash, while carrying on with the security enhancement works at the Chinnaswamy as directed by various government offices.

Hosting a match at Hubballi, a prominent remote centre, also aligns with the vision of KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad of taking the sport to various corners of the state.

While taking over as the KSCA chief, Prasad had expressed his commitment to upgrading cricketing infrastructure across Karnataka, focusing on bringing top quality facilities to places beyond the urban centres.

True to his words, Prasad and his team had recently visited several centres across the state to assess the development works needed to be done.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

