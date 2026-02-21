Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brook feels absence of Pakistan stars could hurt Hundred's global appeal

Brook feels absence of Pakistan stars could hurt Hundred's global appeal

There have been reports that Indian-owned Hundred franchises -- Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds -- may refrain from picking Pakistan players at the auction

Harry Brook

Press Trust of India Pallekele
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

It would be "a shame" if Pakistan cricketers are excluded from the The Hundred, England's limited-over skipper Harry Brook said here on Saturday.

There have been reports that Indian-owned Hundred franchises -- Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds -- may refrain from picking Pakistan players at the auction amid concerns over potential political backlash in India due to ongoing tensions between the two neighbours.

"Our main focus now is what's coming up in the T20 World Cup. It's not really any of our business, to be honest," Brook, who has been signed by Indian-owned Sunrisers Leeds, said ahead of his team's Super Eight clash against Sri Lanka.

 

"But what I would say is Pakistan have been a great cricket nation for many years. I think there's about 50, 60 players in the auction, and it would be a shame to not see some of them in there."  As many as 67 male and female cricketer from Pakistan, including almost the entire men's T20 World Cup squad, have registered for The Hundred auction to be held in London.

Several Pakistan players, including Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, have featured in The Hundred.

The IPL has not featured Pakistani players since the 26/11 terrorist attack in 2008.

No Pakistan cricketer has featured in SA20 since its launch in 2023, with all six teams owned by franchise groups linked to the IPL.

Similarly, in the UAE's ILT20, franchises controlled by the owners of MI London and Southern Brave have not signed a single Pakistan player across four seasons.

"There's some amazing cricketers and, yeah, and they bring some great crowds as well. So it would be a shame to not see some of the Pakistan players in there and make the tournament and competition even better," Brook added.

The upcoming season of The Hundred is scheduled from July 21 to August 16, while the player auctions are slated for Match 11 and 12.

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 2:44 PM IST

