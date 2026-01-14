No financial loss, claims BCB if Bangladesh withdraws from T20 WC 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains steadfast in its position on the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, as they continue to navigate security concerns regarding traveling to India for the tournament. On January 13, the ICC requested Bangladesh to reconsider its decision not to participate in the World Cup. This came after a video conference between the BCB and the ICC, where Bangladesh's stance was reiterated.

The BCB had previously asked the ICC to relocate its matches from India to Sri Lanka, the co-hosts, citing security concerns. This decision followed a series of political tensions between India and Bangladesh, especially after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman due to these ongoing issues.

BCB’s Position on the T20 World Cup Participation

In the video meeting, the BCB, represented by President Aminul Islam, Vice-Presidents Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, along with CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury and others, reaffirmed their concerns. The board made it clear that it could not commit to traveling to India under the current security conditions. The ICC acknowledged the concerns, but reiterated that the tournament's schedule had already been finalized and urged Bangladesh to reconsider its stance.

Despite the pressure from the ICC, the BCB's position remains unchanged. "While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board's position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions," said a statement from the BCB.

Financial Impact of Withdrawing from the T20 World Cup

Despite the ongoing discussions, BCB Finance Committee Chairman Najmul Hossain clarified that a withdrawal from the T20 World Cup would not result in a financial loss for the board. According to Hossain, the BCB's revenue, secured up until 2027, would remain unaffected by the World Cup withdrawal. "There will be no loss for the Bangladesh Cricket Board if we don’t take part in the World Cup. Up to 2027, our revenue will not be hampered because in the 2022 ICC financial meeting, this was already fixed," he explained.

Hossain further emphasized that the only financial impact would be felt by the players, as they would miss out on match fees. “The players will lose because when they play, they receive a match fee for every match. If someone participates in a match or becomes the man of the match, then according to ICC rules, they get what is due to them. That money belongs to the player, not the board,” he added.

The BCB Chairman dismissed any concern regarding financial repercussions for the board itself, insisting that the board's financial standing remains unaffected, especially with its revenue already secured.

No Compensation for Players, Says Najmul Hossain

Further commenting on the financial matters, Hossain also made it clear that the BCB would not compensate players if they lose match fees due to the pullout. "Why should we compensate? If players fail to perform, do we ask them to return the money spent on them?" he questioned angrily, expressing his frustration at such notions. “If the players can’t do anything, should they pay back the crores of taka we’ve spent on them? Does that make sense?”

Hossain elaborated on the essential interdependency between the players and the board, likening it to the relationship between a body and hands. He said, "If the board does not exist, will the players exist? You cannot think of one without the other. They are complementary, not against each other." His comments were a pointed defense of the board’s financial position, emphasizing that the BCB has no obligation to respond to compensation demands under such circumstances.

BCB’s Firm Stance on Venue Relocation

The BCB remains firm in its position regarding the relocation of World Cup matches. Vice-President Shakhawat Hossain reiterated that the board would not alter its stance. “We are firm in the position we have taken. We will not change our stance even by an inch. We are not going to India,” he stated after the meeting. He expressed optimism about a positive resolution, acknowledging that the time frame was short and quick arrangements would be necessary. However, the BCB is confident that a solution will be found through continued dialogue.

"We have stated our position, and they are looking for alternatives. The path for discussion is still open," he added. Hossain emphasized that despite the limited time, both parties are aware of the urgency and that arrangements would be made swiftly.

BCB Dismisses Claims of Government Interference

Addressing concerns about potential government influence in the decision-making process, Hossain firmly denied any such interference. “We make our own decisions. The only exception is security: without government clearance, we cannot travel abroad. If the government refuses clearance, we cannot do anything. But beyond that, this is an independent board,” he clarified. Hossain’s comments came in response to rumors suggesting that government officials, particularly sports advisor Asif Nazrul, were playing a role in the ongoing discussions.

Ongoing Discussions and Future Developments

With the World Cup rapidly approaching, the dialogue between the ICC and BCB will continue in the hopes of reaching a compromise. The ICC remains keen on Bangladesh’s participation, but the BCB’s primary concern is ensuring the safety of its players. As the situation unfolds, both parties are under pressure to resolve the issue swiftly, especially with the tournament set to begin in just a few weeks. The time-sensitive nature of the discussions means that a final decision will need to be made quickly, with alternative arrangements for Bangladesh’s matches potentially on the table.