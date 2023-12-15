Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODIs: Uncapped Ben Sears replaces Kyle Jamieson

Uncapped New Zealand pacer Ben Sears has been called up to Kiwi's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh to replace Kyle Jamieson after he sustained a stiff left hamstring.

The 28-year-old pacer returned to New Zealand after the two-Test series in Bangladesh following that Jamieson travelled to Dunedin to join the ODI squad.

Even though he appeared in both Tests in Bangladesh, taking two wickets in 34 overs and scoring 52 runs in three innings. But he won't take part in the 50-over series due to a stiff left hamstring.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead confirmed the news and said that Sears has been familiar with the team environment and is fit to take part in the forthcoming series.

"We're taking a cautious approach with Kyle. We don't want to rush or push him back, particularly at the very start of our home summer. He could play if necessary but we don't want to take any unnecessary risks, hence calling in Ben for this first match. Ben's familiar to the team environment and it's been good to see him back at full fitness for the [Wellington] Firebirds," Stead said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old pacer Sears is yet to make his ODI debut. However, he has appeared in six T20Is and was part of the ODI squad for the Chappell-Hadlee Series against Australia last year.

Sears bagged 36 wickets in his 29 List A matches with an average of 33.77 and an economy of 5.62.

The Kiwis will take on Bangladesh in the first ODI on December 17 in Dunedin. On the other hand, the second ODI game will be played in Nelson on December 20 and the third in Napier on December 23.

New Zealand's updated ODI squad against Bangladesh: Tom Latham (C), Adi Ashok (Games 2 & 3), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (Game 1), Will Young, Ben Sears.