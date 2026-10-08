BCCI applauds Agarkar for his contribution and conviction as chief selector

The Board of Control for Cricket in India lauded outgoing chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar for showing commitment, conviction and contribution in his role over the last three years.

Agarkar's tenure ended last month and the BCCI on Tuesday invited applications to fill the vacant post. This was after weeks of speculation over whether he would be considered for an extension.

"A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket - three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final," the BCCI posted on its official X account.

"Thank you, Mr Ajit Agarkar for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men's Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead," the country's apex cricket governing body added.

India won the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cup, along with the 2025 Champions Trophy during Agarkar's tenure, during which he handled a transition that involved T20 and Test retirements of batting greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

BCCI's congratulatory message follows head coach Gautam Gambhir's note of thanks to Agarkar earlier in the day.

Gambhir said "history would be kinder" to Agarkar whose conviction in "team first" theory was crucial to the country winning three ICC trophies during his tenure.