BCCI partners with CABI to boost facilities and exposure for blind cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced a new support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), reinforcing its focus on inclusive growth and wider opportunities within the sport.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the development of visually impaired cricketers by improving infrastructure, increasing international exposure, and ensuring better playing conditions for both the men’s and women’s national teams.

Greater international opportunities for teams

As part of the partnership, the BCCI will facilitate international travel for two overseas tournaments annually for India's visually impaired men's and women's teams. The move is expected to provide players with consistent global exposure and more competitive match experience, building on their strong record in world events over the past decade.

Support for home series and venues

The new framework also includes logistical backing during bilateral series hosted in India. Accommodation will be provided for both home and visiting teams, helping to ease organisational challenges for CABI. In addition, visually impaired cricketers will gain access to BCCI-affiliated stadiums and grounds, ensuring professional-level facilities and improved match environments for domestic and international fixtures.

Leadership emphasises inclusive vision

BCCI President Mithun Manhas described the achievements of India’s visually impaired cricketers as a matter of pride, highlighting that the initiative aims to expand opportunities and inspire more athletes to take up the game. Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia added that access to better infrastructure and organised match settings would help raise professional standards across blind cricket in the country.

The initiative aligns with the broader push for inclusive development in cricket, a philosophy previously championed by ICC Chairman Jay Shah during his tenure with the BCCI. With this partnership, the board hopes to create a stronger pathway for visually impaired players while promoting the idea that cricket remains a sport open to all.