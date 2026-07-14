England vs India 1st ODI playing 11, match time IST, live streaming

The Indian cricket team will look to put a disappointing 0-4 T20I series defeat behind them when Shubman Gill's side take on England in the first match of the three-match ODI series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. India's young, aggressive batting line-up struggled to adapt to English conditions during the T20Is, with England's pacers repeatedly exposing their vulnerability against the short balls. The ODI series, however, presents a different challenge, with the visitors set to field a far more experienced batting unit following the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The bowling attack also receives a significant boost with Jasprit Bumrah's comeback. The pace spearhead has not featured in an ODI since India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final, and his return is expected to transform the visitors' bowling unit.

While India appear tactically stronger on paper in the 50-over format, their ability to adapt quickly to English conditions after the T20I drubbing will ultimately determine the outcome of the series.

India banking on experience

India's biggest boost is the return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, all of whom were rested during the T20I leg of the tour. Captain Shubman Gill will once again lead the ODI side, while KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer strengthen a formidable top five that has consistently delivered in the 50-over format.

While the batting appears settled, India's bowling will be under greater scrutiny following a disappointing T20I campaign. Bumrah's return significantly strengthens the pace attack, while Arshdeep Singh and promising left-arm seamer Gurnoor Brar will be expected to exploit English conditions. Shivam Dube is likely to provide the fourth seam option in the absence of injured all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The spin department also presents an interesting selection dilemma. Kuldeep Yadav remains India's premier wicket-taking spinner, but Axar Patel offers greater batting depth and control in the middle overs, giving the team management an important decision to make over the balance of the side ahead of the series opener.

England hand Bethell opening role

England have retained the core of the side that dominated the T20I series, with Harry Brook continuing as captain and Joe Root returning to strengthen the middle order. The hosts, who already announced their playing 11 for the match on Monday, have handed Jacob Bethell the responsibility of opening alongside Ben Duckett, while Jos Buttler will keep wickets in his 200th ODI appearance.

The inclusion of Root adds experience and stability to a batting unit packed with attacking options. Brook and Buttler were among the standout performers in the T20I series and will look to carry that momentum into the 50-over format, while Bethell's promotion to the top of the order gives England another aggressive left-handed option in the Powerplay.

England have also opted for a balanced bowling attack featuring Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue as the frontline quicks, with Sam Curran providing seam-bowling depth. Will Jacks, Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid complete a spin-heavy all-round attack, giving Brook multiple options through the middle overs and additional batting depth.

Although England have not played an ODI since their tour of Sri Lanka in January, the confidence gained from the 4-0 T20I series triumph and familiarity with home conditions make the hosts slight favourites heading into the series opener at Edgbaston.

ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Playing 11

England playing 11: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler, (wk) Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar/Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND: Head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 110

England won: 44

India won: 61

No result: 3

Tied: 2

ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Full squads

England's full squad for the ODI series: Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India's full squad for the ODI series: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar

England vs India 1st ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs India 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between England and India will be played on Tuesday, July 14.

When will the toss for the England vs India 1st ODI take place?

The toss for the first ODI between England and India will take place at 3 pm IST.

At what time will the England vs India 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST.

Where will the England vs India 1st ODI be played?

The first ODI between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Where will the live telecast of the England vs India 1st ODI be available in India?

The live telecast of the England vs India 1st ODI will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the England vs India 1st ODI be available in India?

The live streaming of the England vs India 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.