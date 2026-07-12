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Pakistan fielding coach McDermott steps down before WI, England series

The PCB is keen to appoint Mansoor Amjad, who has worked with Shaheens and Under-19 teams, as the Australian's replacement

Shane McDermott

Shane McDermott

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

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Pakistan fielding coach Shane McDermott has resigned ahead of their upcoming tour to the West Indies and England after a year-long stint.

A reliable source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board said McDermott will not travel with the team on those aforementioned tours.

The PCB is keen to appoint Mansoor Amjad, who has worked with Shaheens and Under-19 teams, as the Australian's replacement.

"Mansoor Amjad who has been the fielding coach with the Pakistan Shaheens and under-19 is likely to replace McDermott," the source said.

Pakistan will leave on Monday for the two-Test tour to the Caribbean, and subsequently will travel to England for three Tests.

 

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The PCB has not specified any reason for McDermott's resignation, and it has added another instance to a foreign coach leaving his assignment in Pakistan cricket in unexplained circumstances.

Recent examples being the outgoing trainer/physio Cliffe Deacon, and the resignations of head coaches, Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie.

Pakistan cricket has seen a string of foreign coaches, trainers and physios come and go in the last few years with the most acrimonious being the resignation of Steve Rixon who left in 2019 after differences with the board.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan cricket team Cricket News

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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

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