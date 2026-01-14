ICC to launch second phase of T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales at 7 PM today

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the second phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This follows the first phase, which began on December 11. During the initial sale, the ICC made tickets available for 24 out of the 55 scheduled matches, offering affordable entry-level prices to enhance accessibility for fans. Tickets for matches in India were priced as low as INR 100, while games in Sri Lanka were priced at LKR 1000.

Exclusions in the First Phase

The first batch of ticket sales did not include tickets for India’s three group-stage matches against Pakistan, the USA, and Namibia, nor did it cover the Super 8 matches. These high-demand fixtures were excluded from the initial release, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the next phase.

Second Phase of Ticket Sales

T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Essential Information

Ticket Sales (Phase 2):

Start Date: January 14, 7 PM IST

Where to Buy Tickets:

Visit: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/

or purchase directly from BookMyShow

Entry Price:

India: ₹100 (for select matches)

Sri Lanka: LKR 1000 (for select matches)

Tournament Dates:

Start: February 7, 2026

End: March 8, 2026

Hosts:

India and Sri Lanka

Opening Match:

Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo

India’s First Match:

India vs USA in Mumbai

Tickets for Semi-finals and Final:

Details: To be announced later