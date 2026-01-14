Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ICC to launch second phase of T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales at 7 PM today

ICC to launch second phase of T20 World Cup 2026 ticket sales at 7 PM today

The ICC is now preparing to release the remaining tickets, which will become available online today at exactly 7 PM IST and SLST.

T20 World Cup tickets

T20 World Cup tickets

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the second phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. This follows the first phase, which began on December 11. During the initial sale, the ICC made tickets available for 24 out of the 55 scheduled matches, offering affordable entry-level prices to enhance accessibility for fans. Tickets for matches in India were priced as low as INR 100, while games in Sri Lanka were priced at LKR 1000.
 
Exclusions in the First Phase
 
The first batch of ticket sales did not include tickets for India’s three group-stage matches against Pakistan, the USA, and Namibia, nor did it cover the Super 8 matches. These high-demand fixtures were excluded from the initial release, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the next phase.
 
 
Second Phase of Ticket Sales
 
The ICC is now preparing to release the remaining tickets, which will become available online today at exactly 7 PM IST and SLST. Fans eager to attend the tournament can now purchase tickets for the remaining matches, including those that were previously unavailable. 

Also Read

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live score

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE 2nd ODI: India set 285-run target for New Zealand to win

KL Rahul

KL Rahul hits first ODI ton since 2023 to rescue India in 2nd ODI vs NZ

IND vs NZ live streaming

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

Jitesh Sharma

'Wasn't aware of omission until announcement': Jitesh Sharma on T20 WC snub

UPW vs DC

Women's Premier League 2026: UPW vs DC head-to-head record over the years

 
T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Essential Information
 
Ticket Sales (Phase 2):
 
Start Date: January 14, 7 PM IST
 
Where to Buy Tickets:
 
Visit: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/
 or purchase directly from BookMyShow
 
Entry Price:
 
India: ₹100 (for select matches)
 
Sri Lanka: LKR 1000 (for select matches)
 
Tournament Dates:
 
Start: February 7, 2026
 
End: March 8, 2026
 
Hosts:
 
India and Sri Lanka
 
Opening Match:
 
Pakistan vs Netherlands in Colombo
 
India’s First Match:
 
India vs USA in Mumbai
 
Tickets for Semi-finals and Final:
 
Details: To be announced later

More From This Section

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026 playing 11

India vs USA U19 World Cup 2026: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli dethrones Rohit to reclaim No. 1 ODI batter ranking after 2021

UPW vs DC WPL 2026

WPL 2026 UPW vs DC: Pitch report and key stats of DY Patil Stadium

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI playing 11

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing 11, match timings, live streaming

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Rajkot Stadium

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Rajkot pitch report, key stadium stats

Topics : Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBank Holiday TodayQ3 Results TodayJKBose 10th Result OutHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayBMC Elections 2026 DateGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance