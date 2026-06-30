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Home / Cricket / News / Hardik moves to Bengaluru, settles on COE as permanent training base

Hardik moves to Bengaluru, settles on COE as permanent training base

The move is unique as India's centrally-contracted players normally visit the Centre of Excellence (COE) only for injury rehabilitation, fitness assessments or national camps

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

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Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shifted base to Bengaluru with the aim of making the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) his permanent training base for the remainder of his career, becoming the first prominent current India cricketer to do so.

The move is unique as India's centrally-contracted players normally visit the Centre of Excellence (COE) only for injury rehabilitation, fitness assessments or national camps.

Though Pandya is originally from Baroda in Gujarat, he has spent most of the last decade living in Mumbai and training primarily at his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians' facility in Ghansoli.

The 32-year-old, who is currently recovering from a quadriceps injury and was ruled out of the ongoing white-ball tour of UK, has spent considerable time at the COE over the last six months.

 

"Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

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"Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally-contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training.

"Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty," the source said.

It is understood that Hardik will also have his own physiotherapist and a personal strength and conditioning (S&C) coach to help him with his training routines outside the COE.

"It is like shifting his base to Bengaluru as long as he plays white-ball cricket for India, and he intends to play for at least another five to six years.

"Even when he does skill work, such as batting against net bowlers hired by the COE, Hardik pays them from his own pocket," the source added.

As for his comeback, it is understood that his rehabilitation is still ongoing.

He had taken a few days' break for personal work and is expected to return to the COE in a day or two.

It is, however, not clear whether he will be picked for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, scheduled immediately after the UK tour, if he is declared fit upon completing the Return-to-Play protocols.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 4:38 PM IST

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